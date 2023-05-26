The Sounders return to Lumen Field after a dreadful road loss last week against Cascadia rival Vancouver.

Saturday’s lineup against the New York Red Bulls is the first of three home matches for the Sounders. The club is 4-2-1 at Lumen with five clean sheets this season but haven’t felt the comforts of home lately. The Sounders conceded four goals in their past two outings at Lumen — losses to Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City.

New York is winless on the road to start the season (0-3-4) and could be the third consecutive floundering team to find success against the Sounders, a consistent leader in the Western Conference.

The details:

Sounders (7-5-2) vs. Red Bulls (3-4-7)

Time/Place: 7:30 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV: Apple TV

Radio: 950 KJR AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: The Sounders lead the all-time series 6-5-3 since 2009.

The story lines:

Ruidiaz makes the cut

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz is available to play Saturday. The Peruvian international has been out five weeks because of a right hamstring strain. He participated in full training this week and responded well to rejoin the rotation, but the return isn’t full throttle. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Ruidiaz remains on a seasonlong plan to keep him healthy, which will include limited training and minutes restrictions in matches. The team not having to travel for two weeks provides more opportunities to ease Ruidiaz back. He’s started two of his six MLS appearances, scoring two goals.

Sounders midfielders Cristian Roldan (concussion) and Kelyn Rowe (knee) are also expected to make a return during the homestand. Nouhou (malaria) started against Vancouver but could be limited Saturday because of fitness.

Something new

New York is among the Eastern Conference teams the Sounders haven’t faced in a while because of the league’s travel restrictions at the onset of the pandemic. The sides last played in 2019, the Sounders winning 4-2 at Lumen behind a brace from Nico Lodeiro.

The Red Bulls are energized after a coaching change earlier this month. Former assistant Troy Lesesne was promoted to the head position and New York is unbeaten in their past four MLS matches. The side did lose on penalty kicks Tuesday to FC Cincinnati in a U.S. Open Cup match.

The Sounders are 5-1-1 all-time against New York at Lumen, the loss occurring in 2010.

Think fast

The results aren’t there, but New York likes to apply pressure and play physical. The Red Bulls lead the league in fouls committed at 220 and have only conceded a respectable 12 goals this season. NYRB defender Andres Reyes leads the league in interceptions (38) while Colombian countryman and Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade is second with 31. Reyes is questionable because of a hamstring injury.

The quotable:

“It’s always positive,” Sounders forward Heber said of the team’s mood after back-to-back losses. “We’re still second in the West conference, so we don’t have to panic right now. We have three games and we need to get the points, find a way to win, again. We’re experienced players, so it doesn’t affect us.”