It was bound to happen.

The Sounders FC’s unbeaten streak had to fall at some point. It probably would’ve wanted a better defense, however.

Midfielder Keyln Rowe didn’t mark Minnesota United FC midfielder Robin Lod in the box, which opened up a low cross from midfielder Niko Hansen to be poked into goal by Lod in the 81st minute. Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland was also late to defend the play.

The shot toppled the Loons’ eight-game losing streak against the Sounders and ended Seattle’s 13-match unbeaten streak, which was a MLS record to open a season. Seattle (8-1-5) does stay atop the league standings after the 1-0 loss, but it didn’t offer much comfort Sunday at Allianz Field.

Minnesota (5-5-3) opened the season with a 4-0 loss to Seattle at Lumen Field, which morphed in a four-game losing streak.

Tempers matched the hot temperature at Allianz Field for the afternoon match. Hard tackles resulted in early yellow cards for midfielder Danny Leyva (13th minute) and Yeimar Gomez Andrade (18th minute). In the second half, MLS rookie AB Cissoko and Minnesota coach Adrian Heath had a long confrontation that turned into on-field arguments between players that had to be broken up.

Once Seattle settled into how referee Alan Kelly was going to call the match in the opening half, there were some quality series for the Rave Green. But Minnesota keeper Tyler Miller, who began his pro career with the Sounders in 2016, made three clutch saves to send the teams into the break goalless.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz had attempts outside the box in the 25th and 45th minute that Miller showed skill in saving. Midfielder Jimmy Medranda had a pretty left-footed shot in the box corralled by Miller.

Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso whiffed chances in the 30th minute when an attempt aimed at the upper right corner on a free kick skimmed over the cross bar. He looked to have a wide-open header in the 37th minute but misjudged his jump to connect with the ball.

The Sounders traveled with five teenagers to play face Minnesota due to seven injuries and brothers Alex and Cristian Roldan competing in the CONCACAF Gold Cup for El Salvador and the U.S., respectfully.

Seattle’s roster included 15-year-old midfielder Obed Vargas and forward Samuel Adeniran, 22. The Sounders’ injured list qualified it for the league’s Extreme Hardship rule, Vargas and Adeniran on a short-term loan from USL side Tacoma Defiance.

Despite the mass of absent first-choice players, Schmetzer was only forced to make one starting lineup change. He shifted Rowe to Alex’s position as the right wingback and returned veteran Brad Smith to the starting lineup on the left side. Medranda and Danny Leyva adjusted to flank Joao Paulo in the midfield.

Schmetzer plans to keep his team on the road, immediately traveling to Texas for the matchup against Austin FC on Thursday. Before departing Seattle for the Minnesota match, defender Nouhou was projected to make the trip. It’s unclear whether he had a setback in recovering from his left adductor sprain and won’t meet the team in Austin.