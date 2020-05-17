The Seattle Sounders FC has received approval and will begin individual workouts Monday at Starfire Sports in Tukwila.

Major League Soccer, which has been shut down since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic, began allowing teams to work out individually May 6. The Sounders were not able to join other MLS teams because of Washington’s stay-at-home order, which extends through May 31.

The Sounders received approval from government officials and public-health authorities to start individual workouts. All workouts are closed to the public.

“Though it’s a small step in our road back to normalcy, we are pleased to have been given the green light by our regional authorities to begin voluntary individual player workouts (Monday) at Starfire,” Sounders FC general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a statement Sunday. “We continue to work constantly with our government officials in Washington State, in addition to public health authorities and Major League Soccer, and we are thankful to everyone involved in that collaborative process that we are able to push forward tomorrow. We look forward to welcoming our players back for individual workouts, albeit from a safe social distance under the league’s new guidelines.”

MLS has a moratorium on group practices through June 1.