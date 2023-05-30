Lumen Field is back to being inhospitable for visiting MLS teams — at least that was the case Saturday for the New York Red Bulls in a loss to the Sounders.

The home side will try to make it two in a row when the San Jose Quakes visit Wednesday. Anchored by the skill of keeper Stefan Frei, the Sounders have six clean sheets at Lumen, outscoring opponents 13-4 on their turf overall to open the season.

The Sounders are atop the Western Conference standings while the Quakes are fifth.

The details:

Sounders (8-5-2) vs. Quakes (5-5-4)

Time/Place: 7:30 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle

TV: Apple TV

Radio: 950 KJR AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: The Sounders lead the all-time series for MLS matches 16-13-11

The story lines:

Gone again

Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo will serve a one-game suspension due to being sent off in the 75th minute against New York with a second yellow card. It’s the second suspension the Brazilian will have served this season because of discipline.

Midfield teammate Albert Rusnak had one of his better matches Saturday when Joao Paulo was sent off. Rusnak held possession and got the Sounders into some scoring positions despite being down a man for 15 minutes.

The quick turnaround and massive match against Portland on June 3 could mean a new midfield pairing against San Jose. Regardless, keeping possession will be key.

About the lineup

Sounders left back Cody Baker is proving to be a solid signing as he fills in for the injured Kelyn Rowe (knee) and Nouhou, who’s working his way back from suffering from malaria. The win against the Red Bulls also showed Dylan Teves can be a consistent contributor and Josh Atencio is back to playing well in the middle.

Leo Chu is the biggest standout. The Sounders left winger took advantage of lineup changes due to injuries and has a goal and five assists in 14 MLS appearances.

The quotable

“I would have loved to get Raul [Ruidiaz] some minutes because we need to build his fitness in real competitive MLS matches,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer of the striker who’s been out with a right hamstring strain. Ruidiaz was available to play Saturday but Schmetzer called on his defensive players when playing down a man the final 15 minutes to secure the win. “He was good about doing the extra work with all of the guys who didn’t play extended minutes [Saturday]. The trainers are taking care of him, he has a good attitude and we’ll see him against San Jose and Portland.”