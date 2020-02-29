The defending MLS champion Seattle Sounders open their title defense against the Chicago Fire at home on Sunday.

Here is a breakdown of the most notable games of the 2020 season.

March 1 vs. Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field

The Sounders will unveil their 2019 MLS Cup banner as part of their league-opener festivities. Stadium gates are slated to open at 10:30 a.m. with the first 10,000 fans receiving a mini replica banner. The noon match will air on ESPN.

April 4 at Nashville SC

Seattle will play its first match against the new expansion squad on the road. More than 50,000 fans attended the franchise’s opener at Nissan Stadium.

April 18 vs. Vancouver at CenturyLink Field

Defense of the 2019 Cascadia Cup begins with the Whitecaps. Vancouver has undergone some roster changes that could make the matchup intriguing.

May 17 at Portland

The Sounders’ first three-match road stint begins May 13 at San Jose, but the derby against Portland is the highlight. Seattle sealed the Cascadia Cup win at Providence Park last season.

June 13 at Vancouver

It’s not the opponent that’s important. It’s that this is the start of an international break for Copa America and Euro Cup that could take Nico Lodeiro, Raul Ruidiaz, Xavier Arreaga and Gustav Svensson out of the lineup for two months.

July 25 vs. Los Angeles FC at CenturyLink Field

ABC will carry the rematch between league darling LAFC and the Sounders, who won the 2019 Western Conference title on LAFC’s turf last fall.

Aug. 12 Campeones Cup at CenturyLink Field

After a disappointing CONCACAF Champions League loss, the only international trophy the Sounders can win this season is via the match that pits the defending MLS champs against the (Mexico) Liga MX winner.

Aug. 22 vs. Portland at CenturyLink Field

The Sounders will face Portland on ESPN. The Timbers won the derby match in Seattle last year.

Aug. 28 at Inter Miami CF

Seattle will play its sole match against the other expansion team on the road in sunny Florida.

Sept. 13 vs. Los Angeles Galaxy at CenturyLink Field

Famed striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will make his Seattle debut with the Galaxy. Chicharito is the all-time leading goal scorer in Mexican national team history.

Oct. 4 vs. Nashville SC at CenturyLink Field

Seattle will host the expansion club on MLS Decision Day, where all league matches kick off simultaneously to close the regular season.