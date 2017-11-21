Stefan Frei, out with a hamstring injury and missing only his second game all year, became a mere footnote on a night after a first-half offensive barrage put the Sounders in control of the playoff series

HOUSTON — There was reason for concern as the Sounders opened their Western Conference Final series Tuesday night minus goalkeeper extraordinaire Stefan Frei.

But Frei, out with a hamstring injury and missing only his second game all year, became a mere footnote on a night a first-half offensive barrage put the Sounders in the proverbial driver’s seat to another MLS Cup appearance. Goals by Gustav Svensson and Will Bruin propelled the Sounders to a 2-0 victory against a Houston Dynamo team that had been beaten just once at home all season.

It means the Dynamo must score at least twice in the Nov. 30 second leg of the series at CenturyLink Field or the Sounders will return to the championship final at either Toronto or Columbus. Those two sides played to a scoreless draw in their series opener Tuesday at Columbus.

Away goals are the tiebreaker in these two-game aggregate series and the Sounders came just a missed Nicolas Lodeiro penalty kick from notching three of them on a night the BBVA Compass Stadium record crowd of 22,661 had little to cheer about. In fact, the crowd became downright hostile at times toward referee Chris Penso after a 29th minute red card was issued to onetime Sounders defender Jalil Anibaba for hauling down Joevin Jones in the penalty area.

That call set up the Lodeiro penalty kick, but Joe Willis made a diving stop to his left to keep the game — and perhaps the series — somewhat in doubt.

The Sounders already were up 1-0 at the time on a Svensson goal in the 11th minute. Svensson, starting for the injured Osvaldo Alonso, scored off a header a stellar Lodeiro corner kick to set the pace for what would be a first half dominated by the visitors.

In the end, backup keeper Tyler Miller, in just his third MLS start, was solid but not severely tested for Seattle. Miller had appeared just once this season, manning the goal for a July 19 game against D.C. United in which the Sounders trailed 3-0 before rallying to win 4-3.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said before the game that Frei’s injury — suffered in training Sunday before the team departed for Houston — would not cause a shift in strategy in order to provide Miller better protection.

“We’re not going to change the game plan,’’ Schmetzer said. “I think that what happens, subconsciously, is that teams who know a keeper is a not a normal starter, they’ll make sure they’re ultra organized and stuff in front of him.

“But we’re not changing our tactics. We’re playing the same as normal.’’

To be fair, the Sounders played quite differently than they had in opening the previous round on the road at Vancouver against the Whitecaps. That scoreless draw saw both sides play ultra-conservatively in order to avoid giving up a goal.

This time around, the Sounders took it to the Dynamo early and often. The Dynamo typically don’t possess the ball much — choosing to deploy a lethal counterattacking style — but the Sounders were watchful for it throughout.

Not long after Lodeiro’s penalty kick miss, longtime Dynamo scoring star Bruin — who joined the Sounders this season after six years in Houston — got his head into a strong ball from Jones in the 42nd minute for a 2-0 lead. By halftime, it became clear the biggest test of the final 45 minutes would be keeping the Dynamo off the board in order to force them to score twice in Seattle.

The Sounders retreated in to a more defensive shell as the game progressed, which was easier to do with the Dynamo playing a man down. And while Houston still managed a handful of dangerous opportunities, the Sounders also countered successfully and nearly added a third marker in the 79th minute when Joevin Jones sent a ball rolling through the goal mouth.

Schmetzer said Frei’s status for the second leg remains uncertain.

“If it was an MLS Cup final, I would have played him,’’ he said. “But I’m not going to take a risk and have him do something worse in the first game of a two-legged series.’’

Ultimately, with his attackers keeping the focus on the opposing net, he didn’t have to risk a thing.