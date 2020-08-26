Sounders FC players are involved in Major League Soccer’s discussions on whether to take the field Wednesday for their MLS matchup against the Los Angeles Galaxy at 8 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The decision for the MLS and the rest of the sports world comes after Milwaukee Bucks players refused to take the court for their playoff game in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police officers in the Wisconsin town of Kenosha on Sunday. The NBA postponed all three games Wednesday, and teams across sports, including the Mariners, have opted to postpone games in protest.

Sources indicated any stance Wednesday would likely be league-wide and not solely between the Sounders and Galaxy. There could also be a league-wide strike for games this weekend, the Sounders are scheduled to host LAFC at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. Fans are not permitted to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seattle traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon and are currently gathered in an area hotel.

Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down after being shot multiple times in the back in front of his three children, is the latest victim of police brutality in America, joining Manuel Ellis (Tacoma), Breonna Taylor (Louisville) and George Floyd (Minneapolis), the latter sparking global unrest since his May killing by a white police officer. When the MLS resumed play with a tournament in Florida, the league’s newly formed Black Players For Change orchestrated a demonstration where for the opening match, all of MLS’s Black players stood around the perimeter of the field and held up their right fist in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds – the length of time the police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck to kill him.

MLS players, including the Sounders, have worn Black Lives Matter t-shirts and kneeled prior to every game since July – although not for the full 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Some clubs added social justice work to their mission. The New York City FC inked a multi-year partnership with the Jackie Robinson Foundation to work within education.

The Sounders unveiled Tuesday an initiative that frames social justice work around voting, ending systemic racism, pushing for equality, and environmental issues.