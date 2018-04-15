Will Bruin snapped the Sounders' goal-less streak at 315 minutes and Cristian Roldan added a second-half score. But Graham Zusi beat Nouhou minutes later for a 2-2 final.

A rather desperate Sounders team looking to avoid the worst start in franchise history had sent out a young brother combination in hopes of generating some type of spark.

Having Cristian Roldan in the defensive midfield Sunday at Sporting Kansas City was a given, but the addition of his younger brother, Alex, on left wing for his first Major League Soccer start was certainly not. The Roldan brothers would combine for a go-ahead second half goal in what ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City and a long-awaited first point of the season for the Rave Green.

The Roldans became the seventh brother combination to start a game together in MLS history and the first since Jona and Jonathan dos Santos did it last season for the Los Angeles Galaxy.

For a while, it looked like the move would pay off in a stunning victory for the Sounders, who haven’t won at K.C. since the 2013 season. The Sounders, having scored their first goal of the season when Will Bruin struck paydirt just seconds before halftime, took a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute on a Cristian Roldan strike to the far corner of the net.

Alex Roldan had gotten the play started with a good ball ahead to Bruin, who held up the defenders long enough for Cristian Roldan to race into position. Bruin calmly slipped the ball to a wide-open Roldan, who drilled it past goalkeeper Alex Melia to his right.

Alas, the Sounders could not hold the lead.

Sounders left back Nouhou, who had a terrible afternoon defensively, got caught upfield in the 78th minute and watched as midfielder Graham Zusi raced on by him for a through ball. Zusi waltzed in alone on goalkeeper Stefan Frei from the right side and beat him from close range to even things up.

The Sounders, now 0-3-1, had never lost their first four games and might have had Frei not made several key stops throughout.

They trailed 1-0 and had run their goal-less streak to a franchise record 315 minutes to start the season before Bruin scored in stoppage time at the first half’s end. Up to that point, the half had been a tale of two Nouhous – with the Cameroonian creating some early chances before a pair of lapses led to the first K.C. goal.

Nouhou had nearly cost his team a goal in the 32nd minute when he lost his man on a 35-yard cross and saw the ball headed just wide of the net. Less than a minute later, Scottish winger Johnny Russell, ex of Derby County in the English Premier League, blew by Nouhou like a Ferrari would a Prius.

Nouhou had little choice but to upend Russell in the box, leading to an Ilea Sanchez penalty kick that was buried just under the crossbar for a 1-0 lead. The Sounders at that point had been outscored 6-0 on the season and 9-0 their prior four-plus games counting the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League loss to Chivas.

But then, as stoppage time began, Nouhou again tried to make something happen along the left flank and this time was rewarded when fouled just outside the box. Nicolas Lodeiro served up the free kick to Bruin, who headed it off the crossbar from six yards out.

Play continued and a poor K.C. clearance led to a Lodeiro throw-in that Chad Marshall flicked to Bruin, standing just a few yards from the net. Bruin tapped it past K.C. keeper Melia to give the Sounders a massive emotional lift just seconds before the half.

34′ Ilie Sanchez goal

45’+3′ Will Bruin goal

73′ Cristian Roldan goal

78′ Graham Zusi goal