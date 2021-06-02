For the next three Sounders FC home matches, from June 23 to July 7, the club will transition to full capacity throughout the lower bowl at Lumen Field, with season ticket holders able to access their original seat locations.

Proof of full vaccination is required in order for fans to attend in these full capacity sections. Once Washington state fully opens, no proof of vaccination or negative test will be required. There is no on-site testing available.

In following state and local health guidelines, the July 25 home match with Sporting Kansas City might have all seating areas open.

• Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem was placed on the season-ending injury list. Delem suffered a torn right ACL in the opening minutes of the club’s match at San Jose on May 12.

Softball

• Washington softball players Gabbie Plain, Baylee Klingler, and Sis Bates were named All-Americans Wednesday by the NFCA. Plain earned first-team honors, with Klingler and Bates earned second-team honors.

This is the third consecutive All-America award for Bates, who earned first-team All-America in 2018 and 2019.

Bates joins Plain, who also earned her third straight All-American award, as the first Huskies to earn three All-American awards in their careers since Danielle Lawrie did it in 2007, 2009, and 2010.