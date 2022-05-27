It’s about the kids, right? The way their little faces beam an innocent light when their favorite player signs a soccer ball, points at them in celebrating a goal or surprises them at a practice for pointers during drills.

Youths are often a focal point at Sounders FC matches. With vaccines available to most and face masks required amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re able to walk hand-in-hand with the startling XI for pregame ceremonies. Earlier this month, it was to the rhythm of the boom-boom-clap ritual and chants of “Sounders” from 68,741 people at Lumen Field for the CONCACAF Champions League final.

Those are the easy parts when a pro sports team proclaims it’s about the kids.

Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer immersed the team further in the contentious parts this month in the wake of rekindled abuse to trans youths and another school shooting. Hanauer extended his reach to link with all of Seattle’s pro sports teams, publicly stating Thursday at the Seattle Sports Commission Sports Star of the Year Awards they will “effectuate change.”

“Over the last 48 hours I’ve talked to all of them — we come from different backgrounds, we come from different politics, we have different solutions, we have different priorities. But what we have is resolve as a united front to do something,” Hanauer said, in part, of the conversations with multiple owners, managers and leaders of the Storm, OL Reign, Mariners, Kraken and Seahawks.

“If we don’t try, shame on us for not using our platforms, our organizations for good,” Hanauer continued. “We can do this. It’s going to be hard work, but you have our commitment that our organizations and our platforms will do our part to effectuate change.”

Hanauer’s remarks — this time prompted by this month’s mass shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; church in Laguna Woods, California; and supermarket in Buffalo, New York — are typically followed with action. The club announced Friday it’s partnering with Wear Orange, a gun violence prevention movement. Players will dress in orange warm-up jerseys for Sunday’s match against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field.

Before the CCL match on May 4, the Sounders stood against CONCACAF when representatives told Lumen’s Brougham End supporters they had to remove signage that read “Emerald City Supports Trans Kids” because of their corporate branding, according to a Twitter thread from ECS co-president Shawn Wheeler.

When ECS declined, CONCACAF officials returned with scissors to remove the banners, and Sounders officials stepped in for what was described as a terse, on-field exchange where the club reiterated the banners wouldn’t be removed.

CONCACAF declined requests for response regarding the incident.

For the Sounders, it’s about community engagement and efforts.

“This goes back to the very first general manager of the Sounders, Jack Daley,” said Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, the team’s external affairs chief operating officer, of a known story about Daley, who operated the then-North American Soccer League team from 1974-1981. “(Jack) showed up here and basically told all of these World Cup winners from the English national team that came over to play for the Sounders: ‘You won’t say no to a community ask.’ Soccer was that community ask at that time, showing up at a Mom and Pop rec team practices all over the region. They did not say no.

“It’s that connection upon which the foundation of the community outreach and the evolution of our community outreach department in 2009 to being much more intentional about our behaviors. That was (former player) Roger Levesque’s stewardship when he retired and came back to run our community outreach department — wanting to be more intentional about some of the subject matters we care about.”

When Levesque’s leadership helped the Sounders win the 2015 Community Impact Award for midsize firms from Seattle Business magazine, the focus leaned toward building fields across Washington and in Honduras to provide kids safe places to play and planting trees to offset carbon emissions. The team also held its inaugural Pride Match to support the LGBTQIA+ community in June 2015. The Storm were the first of Seattle’s pro teams to do so in 2000.

Mendoza-Exstrom said the shooting of George Floyd and the global racial awakening amid the pandemic in May 2020 initiated challenging conversations internally between employees — who are still working remotely — about the club’s true influence in creating change. Those discussions cultivated the Social Justice Framework, the club issuing their first report last winter for the headway made in 2021.

The broadened scope included actions like distributing 4,000 books by Black authors and illustrators to youths through the Northwest African American Museum, making 42% of new Sounders staff hires employees of color, providing voting booths at matches and partnering with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians for community work.

Initiating help in collaborating with Seattle’s other five pro sports teams was Laura Clise, founder and CEO of Intentionalist. Her online database of small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, LGBTQ, families, and disabled people, transitioned donations into circulating money.

The first “Spend with Pride” campaign with the six pro teams in June 2021 generated $31,000 for more than 60 locally owned LGBTQIA+ businesses that month. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei and midfielder Cristian Roldan also personally contacted Clise for projects that specifically help minority communities.

Clise also worked with the Sounders in 2012 for marriage equality and in 2016 when anti-transgender bathroom bills reemerged.

“Part of the work that we’re able to do with the Sounders and other teams comes back to the power of acknowledging and celebrating the diversity in our shared humanity,” Clise said. “Where we spend matters because people matter and community matters. In a world where the challenges and the tragedies absolutely and rightfully feel overwhelming, what we do in those moments is turn to people that we trust. We reach out to connect to community and that’s how we find our way forward.”

Mendoza-Exstrom said the volume on calls for action will increase with the Reign moving their home matches to Lumen this season. Sunday is the first of four doubleheaders with the clubs, although due to the NWSL not releasing its schedules until March, there isn’t any cross-promotion. People will be cleared from the stadium after the Reign’s match so fans will need to purchase separate tickets for the Sounders’ 6:30 p.m. game.

The Sounders and Reign are formally unifying to host the Los Angeles teams in a Juneteenth recognition day for the matches June 18 at Lumen. Michelle Haines, who was recently hired as the Reign’s vice president of marketing and ticketing said the alignment between the clubs will be evident.

Especially in the joint effort to make life better for the kids. The Reign linked with Everytown, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the U.S., and asked fans to pressure Congress via email to pass H.R. 8, a bill that would require background checks on all gun sales. The bill passed the U.S. House in 2021 but has been stuck in the Senate for more than a year. Everytown states the legislation is an evidenced-based solution to reduce gun violence.

“We have to hold our heads high and believe that what we’re doing is right for the most amount of people and for our community,” Hanauer said recently. “Anyone that says it’s easy to live your values is not thinking deeply.”