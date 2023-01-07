TUKWILA — A golazo header by Nouhou received the biggest cheers, but Heber made it known to his new Sounders fan base that he’s here to score, too.

The striker recorded two goals in shortened-field drills at the Sounders’ first training session open to supporters and media Saturday at Starfire Sports. The 54-acre sports complex was busy with youth soccer tournaments, and approximately 100 people lined the Sounders’ field to watch the pros train in the rain.

Heber was acquired in December via trade from New York City FC where he was a favorite in the clubhouse and among fans. Through a Portuguese translator, Heber told media he hopes to have a similar experience with the Sounders.

“It wasn’t a very good experience playing against Seattle because we lost,” Heber said of the two-legged CONCACAF Champions League semifinals where NYCFC lost 4-2 on aggregate scoring. Heber subbed on in the 76th minute of the second match and had one chance at goal.

“But I’m happy to be here,” Heber continued. “I expect to play really well here, and I expect to score a lot of goals.”

Craig Waibel, who was promoted to Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer in November, said Heber was the club’s first-choice addition but multiple scenarios on NYCFC’s end prolonged finalizing the deal.

Heber is a traditional forward like Raul Ruidiaz, which is why Waibel and his staff signed him. The Brazilian is expected to provide more competition up top. Once the trade was made, Waibel said the staff moved on to searching how to add or strengthen depth in the other positions on the field.

“Fredy Montero gives us something different in the (forward) position, but he doesn’t give us something similar,” Waibel said in comparing the club’s all-time leading goal scorer to Ruidiaz. “Being able to give the coaches options on how to approach a game, how to play a game is really important. We don’t want to get to the middle of the year and have the conversation that we don’t have options. … He’s in a really good spot to contribute a lot of minutes as well.”

Entertained by rumors

Waibel enjoys a good rumor and he’s been part of a few whoppers this past offseason.

Nouhou, a Cameroonian defender, was reportedly headed to French side Lille Olympique Sporting Club for approximately $8 million. U.S. men’s national team defender Aaron Long was near a deal with Seattle, ultimately signing with Los Angeles FC. An offer was made to Japanese striker Shuto Machino. The Sounders are nearing a loan agreement for midfielder Danny Leyva to a Mexican club. Argentine striker Juan Dinenno could be transferred to Seattle. And Cristian Roldan will sign a long-term contract extension that makes him a designated player.

Waibel didn’t dismiss the Dinenno talk. Leyva likely will be loaned out and Roldan could have his contract extended. But the others were entertaining fireside chatter.

“Rumors are fun to talk about and I’ll spark some at times,” Waibel said. “The truth is deals can be in the middle, they can be in the end, but until they’re signed, they’re not relevant in my world.

“[Machino] was the right name on paper, we just didn’t get there with the player. Unfortunately, he was as good as we thought he was, and he made the World Cup team and then his viewpoint changed.”

Players like Leyva, Reed Baker-Whiting and Ethan Dobbelaere are likely to be loaned because of Seattle’s logjam with midfielders Joao Paulo and Obed Vargas back from injury. Analyzing the first two weeks of training camp will dictate if any urgent moves need to be made, but a loan will happen with assurances the player ultimately returns to the Sounders.

“Our developing players must play soccer to get better at soccer,” Waibel said. “We can’t get caught up in thinking we’re going to develop every player just out here on this field.

“It’s typical after a World Cup to see a ton of movement internationally, domestically. We’re starting to see some trades over the last four or five days as we get a little closer [to MLS preseason] and reality has set in on everyone on what their rosters look like. But I was caught off-guard with how little movement there’s been worldwide.”

Camp spotlight

It’s rare for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to name-drop a player performing well at camp — especially the second day. But midfielder Antonio Herrera received a shoutout Saturday.

“He was very good,” Schmetzer said. “It was his birthday today and maybe he was excited, but he looked good.”

Herrera, 18, helped the Sounders Academy U-17 team win the Generation Adidas Cup title in April, nearly pocketing a goal in the championship match against a youth team from Liga MX side Tigres UANL.

The Sounders signed Herrera to a contract with the Tacoma Defiance, the club’s MLS Next Pro team.