The Sounders FC formally announced Friday the signing of midfielder Kelyn Rowe.

A former Federal Way High star, Rowe joins his home state club with nine years of experience in Major League Soccer. He’s totaled 30 career goals and 44 assists.

Rowe, who led the Eagles to a Class 4A state runner-up finish as a high-school freshman in 2007, comes to the Sounders after playing for the New England Revolution last year. He started 10 of his 16 matches primarily as a defensive midfielder.

Rowe, 29, played 68 minutes in three matches during New England’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference final where the Revs lost to the Columbus Crew SC. The postseason finish capped Rowe’s second stint with the club, also playing for the Revs from 2012-18.

The Sounders used Rowe’s prominent tattoo of the Seattle skyline on his left triceps to tease the completion of the deal Thursday night. Terms of the contract were not disclosed but the addition of Rowe brings the Sounders roster to 22 players.

MLS is targeting April 3 to kickoff its 2021 season but hasn’t reached a new collective bargaining agreement with the MLS Players Association. The deadline to sign a new CBA was extended Friday morning to midnight Feb. 4.

The league made clear in a statement that the MLS Labor Committee voted unanimously to authorize termination of the current CBA agreed to in June 2020 and institute a lockout. In that event, however, the league will pay health insurance premiums for the players and their families.

At issue is extending the existing deal two years, which would be after the 2026 World Cup. According to a MLSPA statement, the players made multiple financial concessions in their proposal and would agree to an extension through the 2025 season.

