The Sounders FC have added another local product, announcing Tuesday the signing of goalkeeper Spencer Richey.

The Seattle native starred at the University of Washington where he had the key save to advance the Huskies to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 as a fifth-year senior. Richey, 28, began playing soccer with Crossfire Premier in Redmond.

The Sounders also announced Tuesday that goalkeeper Trey Muse was loaned to USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC. Signed in 2019 as a Homegrown Player, Muse made 224 appearances for the Tacoma Defiance.

“We’re pleased to add a good local product like Spencer to the club and have him get to work with Tom Dutra and the rest of our goalkeeper unit,” said Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders’ general manager and president of soccer, in a team statement Tuesday. “Loaning Trey to San Diego gives him a good opportunity for some meaningful minutes, and we look forward to seeing how he performs this season.”

Richey was selected by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the third round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft. He played the past two seasons for FC Cincinnati, starting nine of his 10 matches and totaling 19 saves last year.

The Sounders roster now stands at 22 players, including veteran keeper Stefan Frei and backup Stefan Cleveland. Frei, who was in goal for the club’s 2016 and 2019 MLS Cup wins, has not missed a start the past two seasons but will turn 35-years-old in April.

Advertising

The Rave Green loaned their biggest local star in Mercer Island native Jordan Morris to Swansea City AFC through spring, at the earliest. But the Sounders picked up local flair in signing midfielder Kelyn Rowe (Federal Way) last month. Mainstay brothers Cristian and Alex Roldan played for Washington and Seattle University, respectfully. Teenaged midfielders Ethan Dobbelaere (Seattle) and Josh Atencio (Bellevue) also are native Washingtonians on the Sounders roster.

MLS pushed its start-date back to April 3. The Sounders expect to open training camp Feb. 22 but it could be delayed as the league and the MLS Players Association are still at an impasse in negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.

The MLS Labor Committee extended the deadline to reach a deal to midnight Thursday. If the CBA isn’t resolved, the league announced there was a unanimous vote to terminate the current CBA and institute a lockout. MLS will still cover the health insurance of the players and their families due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At issue appears to be the length of the deal. MLS wants an extension through the 2027 season while the MLSPA is offering financial concessions and an extension through the 2026 season.

MORRIS NOMINATED

Morris was nominated by the Seattle Sports Commission for Men’s Sports Star of the Year while the club’s 2020 playoff comeback against Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference semifinals was nominated for the SSC’s Sports Story of the Year.

Fans have until midnight Saturday to vote online for their favorite at sportsstaroftheyear.org/vote. The 86th annual Sports Star of the Year awards show is Feb. 27 and will broadcast by KING 5 at 7 p.m.