TUKWILA — Nico Lodeiro was part of full Sounders training Tuesday.

The midfielder has had a rocky start to the season due to an adductor injury and the latest absence due to healthy and safety protocols. The designation is an umbrella term that can range from testing positive for COVID-19 or another illness.

“He looked really good out there,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said after the session at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. “He was happy to be out there.”

Lodeiro was a late arrival to preseason training camp from Uruguay He subbed on for the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 qualifying matches and MLS opener in February but the adductor injury kept him out of the lineup for two league games.

Another return was pegged for the second leg of the CCL quarterfinal match against Club Leon in Mexico on March 17. But Lodeiro was a late scratch to travel to Leon and missed Seattle’s draw in MLS play against Austin FC on March 20.

Lodeiro was able to work on attacking plays with the team Tuesday while the defenders worked separately on their tactics. Schmetzer said he’s shifting the focus to preparing for Saturday’s road match against Minnesota United.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz (hamstring), midfielder Jimmy Medranda (hamstring), defender Alex Roldan (toe), and midfielder Albert Rusnak (undisclosed) have continued to train with the team through the international break and are still expected to be available for selection. Center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade is out with a high ankle sprain.

“Guys are hungry to get back on the field,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said. He didn’t start against Austin as a precautionary measure.

“For us to finally have some time last week and the beginning of this week to actually get in there and get some stuff done was really nice,” Frei continued. “It was really refreshing.”

Cameroon headed to Qatar

In the last possible minute of the last possible round to qualify for the Qatar World Cup, Cameroon skillfully pocketed a goal to advance.

Sounders defender Nouhou was subbed on in the 63rd minute of Tuesday’s decisive match in Algeria. The home side entered with a 1-0 lead in aggregate scoring.

Cameroon leveled with an early score, but Algeria scored the game’s equalizer — and what they thought was the series winner — in the 118th minute. After stalling by Algeria and a heated exchange where Nouhou was shown a yellow card in the 123rd minute, Cameroon had the deciding goal a minute later — second-half stoppage time of extra play.

The Indomitable Lions’ two away goals were the tiebreaker for the 2-2 finish in aggregate scoring. Cameroon didn’t qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

The U.S. men’s national team, including Sounders stars Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, can qualify for the World Cup with a win, draw, or loss by fewer than six goals to Costa Rica on Wednesday. There are multiple scenarios where the bid could only be for a single-elimination match in June against Oceania’s New Zealand or Solomon Islands.

Xavier Arreaga’s Ecuador previously qualified for Qatar, meaning the Sounders could have four players represented on sport’s biggest stage. The World Cup draw is Friday and the tournament begins in November.

Schmetzer said Morris and Roldan will join the Sounders in Minnesota. Nouhou and Arreaga are expected to be able to train with the club in Seattle before traveling for the road game.