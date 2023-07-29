To advance to the knockout rounds of the reconfigured Leagues Cup, the Sounders will have to accomplish something they haven’t since April — win by a three-goal margin.

Seattle hosts Mexican side C.F. Monterrey in its final group-stage match Sunday. Playing a powerhouse that’s won five CONCACAF Champions League titles isn’t an issue as the Sounders defeated Pumas and Club Leon en route to their CCL win last year.

The problem is in the final third.

The Leagues Cup tournament features all teams from Liga MX and MLS divided into 15 groups. The top two teams of each group advance, and the Sounders find themselves in a desperate situation after losing 3-0 to Real Salt Lake in a road opener. Monterrey had no trouble dispatching RSL 3-0 Wednesday in Utah to take the lead position in the West 2 group.

The Sounders have scored three goals or more five times during the MLS season this year. The last was a 3-2 win in Vancouver earlier this month. Seattle defeated St. Louis 3-0 at home in April.

Sounders (0-1) vs. Monterrey (1-0)

Time/place: 6 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: FS1, UniMas and Apple TV+ (no subscription needed).

Radio: KJR-AM (950) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM.

Series history: Monterrey leads the all-time series 3-1 since 2010.

The story lines

Roldan, Frei out

The Sounders will be without keeper Stefan Frei and midfielder Cristian Roldan due to injuries. Frei had surgery Wednesday to correct a dislocated little finger and Roldan is under concussion protocol.

The absences likely will force Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer to deploy a lineup that has been potent this season in Leo Chu and Jordan Morris on the wings in the attack. The duo has linked for six goals this season, Chu providing the service.

Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland will likely play in goal. He did the same against Vancouver, but the Sounders ceded two goals.

Pays to be nice

Soccer’s “fair play” rule is the tiebreaker for knockout-round seeding if the Sounders can shut out Monterrey 3-0 and continue to play clean. Seattle leads the infractions standings with one yellow card for one point. Salt Lake is last in the group with seven points for four yellow cards and one red. The side played a man down against the Sounders.

As it stands — with a Sounders 3-0 win — Seattle and Monterrey (two points) would advance with the Sounders taking the top seed. If the Sounders win by a three-goal margin where they cede a goal to Rayados, the sides would advance by scoring more total goals than RSL and the seedings would be determined by the fair-play rule.

Quotable

“We’ve been in tough spots before,” Sounders defender Alex Roldan said of needing a multi-goal win in regulation. With no draws, the match would be decided by a penalty shootout where the winner receives two points. The Sounders need three. “This team has battled back from being last place in the (MLS) table in certain years so we’re looking at it as another challenge. It’s a tough game, good team. We saw the game that they played. They had some key moments where they’re very aggressive in the counterattack. We’re looking to expose them in certain areas and hopefully we get three goals in. It’s just relying on our principles. We have to be aggressive. There’s no time for waiting.”