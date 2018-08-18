The Sounders are tied with Real Salt Lake for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference after beating Los Angeles 5-0.

The Sounders didn’t just creep up on the playoff “red line” on a record-setting afternoon.

They stormed across it, leaving the wreckage that was the visiting Los Angeles Galaxy strewn all over the carpet at CenturyLink Field. A 5-0 win in front of 44,213 fans tied a team record for the largest margin of victory and allowed the Sounders to move into a tie with Real Salt Lake for the sixth and final Western Conference playoff spot.

In fact, given the Sounders still held a game in hand over RSL — which plays at Houston on Saturday night — the victory for now leaves the Rave Green percentage points in front them for that playoff berth. Regardless of which team winds up finishing Saturday with the most points, there’s no denying that No. 6 in the conference is likely the least of the Sounders’ immediate goals for now.

By winning their sixth in a row and extending their unbeaten streak to nine, the Sounders moved to within two points of the Galaxy for fourth spot in the conference and just four points behind No. 2 Sporting Kansas City. It became clear fairly early on that a tired-looking Galaxy crew — minus Swedish star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovich — wasn’t going to compete.

Chad Marshall opened the scoring in just the fourth minute, heading home a Nicolas Lodeiro cross for his second goal in as many games. Then, in the 18th minute, everybody forgot about Harry Shipp, who was standing alone atop the box for a Gustav Svensson pass before waltzing in and beating goalkeeper David Bingham to his right for a 2-0 lead.

The Sounders got a little sloppy toward the end of the first half and twice nearly paid for it when close-range shots sailed just wide of the net. But that was the closest the Galaxy would get, as the Sounders poured it on to start the second half and made it 3-0 when a Galaxy defender fell down and gave Lodeiro a clear path to the net.

Lodeiro attempted a pass across the goal mouth to Raul Ruidiaz, only to have it redirected by midfielder Servando Carrasco into his own goal.

Cristian Roldan made it 4-0 just nine minutes later when some pinpoint passing by the Sounders inside the box was capped by him converting a shot from close range. Ruidiaz then made it 5-0 in the 67th minute and could have had a couple more after that as the Sounders kept the Galaxy defenders running around in circles.

The five-goal win tied for the team’s largest margin of victory, the previous affair also a 5-0 win over FC Dallas back in July 2016. That prior game would also be the final victory for Sigi Schmid as head coach of the Sounders.

Schmid was manning the Galaxy bench is this game and likely wished he’d stayed back in Los Angeles with Ibrahimovich as the Sounders continued pouring it on right up to the final whistle.

Ruidiaz twice was left in alone on Bingham in the final 10 minutes and both times put the ball inches wide of the goal.