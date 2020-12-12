By

Seattle Sounders FC vs.

Columbus Crew SC

5:30 p.m. | Columbus Crew Stadium| Columbus, Ohio

TV: FOX | Radio: 950 AM | Stream: FOX Sports app

Analysis: Three keys for the Sounders’ MLS Cup showdown with Columbus Crew

Comebacks are great and rallying from a two-goal deficit in the final 15 minutes of a match is even more thrilling. But the 3-2 Western Conference championship win against Minnesota is the second consecutive match where Seattle took its time in getting on the board.

Here are three keys to the match for the Sounders against Columbus Crew.

—Jayda Evans
Are Sounders approaching dynasty status on eve of MLS Cup? ‘We’re Storm chasers,’ Brian Schmetzer says

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer calls it the “D” word. It is almost like the name that cannot be spoken. 

The “D” word adds pressure to an already emotionally taxing situation. It can diminish previous accomplishments if not attained. 

It’s not even a definable achievement so much as an arbitrary crowning. But it’s there, and reporters keep posing the question: Are the Sounders — who meet Columbus in the MLS Cup final on Saturday — one title from becoming a “dynasty?”

Read more here.

—Matt Calkins

Sounders remain confident and focused ahead of MLS Cup match with Columbus Crew

The coronavirus pandemic has stripped 2020’s MLS Cup bare, even this week pulling players from the lineup due to testing positive for the virus.

But there’s one thing that remains unchanged for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, who will be coaching his fourth MLS Cup in the past five seasons at 5:30 p.m. Saturday when Seattle faces the Columbus Crew.

“It’s the fact that sometimes I can’t sleep at night because I lay in bed thinking about what I have to do to make sure the players are ready and they have the tools to be successful,” Schmetzer said during a video conference call with media this week. “I already think about it when I get my morning cup of coffee.”

Read more here.

—Jayda Evans

Star trio: Sounders’ Jordan Morris, Raul Ruidiaz and Nico Lodeiro looking to lead Seattle to a third MLS Cup

There’s a series that epitomizes the dynamism on the soccer field between Raul Ruidiaz, Jordan Morris and Nico Lodeiro. The flash of brilliance happened in the 80th minute of the Sounders’ Major League Soccer playoff opener against Los Angeles FC.

Lodeiro lofted the ball from deep in the midfield over five LAFC defenders to land at the feet of Ruidiaz, who then instinctually paused his dribble and tapped it ahead to a sprinting Morris for a jazzy, left-foot finish. Without fans in the stands due to COVID-related restrictions, the silence during the series at Lumen Field emphasized the unspoken connection between the players.

Precision. Vision. Flair. A trifecta that’s hard to find in a player — let alone three on the same roster.

Read more here.

—Jayda Evans
Seattle Times sports staff

