Within minutes of the Sounders’ 3-1 MLS Cup championship win against Toronto FC, the question arose: When will a championship parade take place?

The answer: Tuesday at noon.

The parade will start at Westlake Park, at the corner of 4th Avenue and Pine Street, make its way through downtown and end with a rally starting around 1:30 p.m. on the Fisher Pavilion Lawn at Seattle Center.

For some Sounders, celebrating with fans at CenturyLink Field on Sunday may have to suffice. A FIFA international break starts Monday and goes through Nov. 19, meaning many of the Sounders’ best players will quickly need to join their national teams and won’t be able to participate in the parade. In September, the Sounders had 10 players called into international duty, causing them to play shorthanded against Colorado.

This will be the second championship parade in Seattle in the past two years, after 2018’s Storm victory celebration, and the first for the Sounders since their first MLS Cup win in 2016.