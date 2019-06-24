Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, the Sounders’ all-time assists leader, has been named to the 26-player MLS All-Star team, league officials announced Monday.

In a match scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 31, the MLS All-Stars will face Spanish club Atletico Madrid at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium.

Lodeiro has two goals and eight assists — tied for fourth in MLS — in 14 appearances this season. He is currently playing in Copa America for Uruguay, which faces Chile in group play at 4 p.m. Monday, and scored a goal in a 4-0 victory June 16 against Ecuador. This is Lodeiro’s first MLS All-Star appearance and the Sounders’ 24th selection.

The MLS All-Star roster is made up of 11 players voted in by fans, two selected by league commissioner Don Garber and 13 picked by Orlando SC’s coach, James O’Connor.