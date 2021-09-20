Sounders FC midfielder Nicolás Lodeiro has undergone successful surgery, the team announced Monday. The procedure — a right knee arthroscopy — was performed by Dr. Jorge Chahla on Monday in Chicago.

Lodeiro is set to begin rehabilitation immediately following the procedure. Lodeiro aggravated an injury from earlier this season during training last week and sat out Saturday’s match at Real Salt Lake. He underwent surgery on the same knee on May 27.

Lodeiro, 32, signed with Sounders FC in the summer of 2016 and has since led the club to two MLS Cup titles and four MLS Cup Final appearances, in addition to ranking first in franchise history with 59 MLS regular-season assists and sixth in scoring (33 goals). He also ranks first with 10 assists and second with eight goals in postseason play.