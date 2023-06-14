TUKWILA — The Sounders might have changed their position on international call-ups.

In the past, the club requested to not have MLS matches during FIFA international breaks to avoid lineup conflicts and didn’t deny a player’s call-up if it fell outside a mandatory window, even when managing multiple injuries to possible backups.

But when star midfielder Cristian Roldan and forward Jordan Morris were called up by the U.S. Men’s National Team this week, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer intimated Wednesday that the club might not release either.

Roldan has played two matches — a total of 104 minutes — since missing two months with the first concussion of his career. Morris has played 19 minutes since suffering an adductor strain after scoring the game-winning goal against the New York Red Bulls on May 27.

“It’s because of the injuries, yes, first and foremost,” Schmetzer said. “But it’s a funny time in U.S. Soccer. Who’s really in charge? Maybe the new coach, whoever that may be, maybe they like Cristian, maybe they don’t. Maybe they like Jordan, maybe they don’t. Who are they playing for now?

“It’s an odd time for U.S. Soccer, which adds some layer of drama to it. At the end of the day, I still go back to what keeps me grounded is those guys as individuals. If they’re going to potentially be involved [when North America hosts the FIFA men’s World Cup] in 2026, then you’ve got to let them go.”

Advertising

The 23-player USMNT roster named Monday is for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the confederation’s top competition in the region, which is held every two years. USMNT training camp opens Tuesday in Chicago. The tournament’s group stage begins June 24, with the final set for July 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Stars and Stripes won the 2021 trophy with Roldan playing a pivotal role throughout the tournament. Morris was out with an ACL injury.

Cristian Roldan, Morris and defender Alex Roldan, should El Salvador call him up for its Gold Cup roster, could potentially miss six Sounders matches. First up is an MLS Western Conference showdown with Los Angeles FC on June 21 at BMO Stadium — one day after the USMNT wants players to report.

Alex Roldan, who’s healthy, is already with El Salvador’s team in Asia for a pair of friendlies, which are during the current FIFA break that ends Tuesday.

Schmetzer said past USMNT coaches like Gregg Berhalter and Anthony Hudson clearly communicated how Cristian Roldan and Morris fit into the national team’s plans, which helped the Sounders gauge club availability. Both were named to the World Cup roster that lost in the Round of 16 in Qatar last winter. Morris played three minutes combined in four matches, and Cristian Roldan didn’t see action.

Berhalter’s contract wasn’t renewed and Hudson resigned from his interim role in May. B.J. Callaghan, who was on staff for both, is now filling the position as U.S. Soccer continues its coaching search.

Advertising

“In those international windows, the club doesn’t have a stand,” Schmetzer said of the FIFA rule that all players must report if called up for duty. “U.S. Soccer should take into consideration fixture congestion and other factors, but I can’t tell you if that’s really going to make a difference. They’re aware of Cristian’s concussion and him having to come out of the [Charlotte game Saturday] with cramps. Jordan coming back half injured, we’ve told them that.”

MLS is partly to blame for matches missed for players named to Gold Cup rosters. It opted to not shut down or loosen the slate for the premier tournament in order to have a hiatus along with Mexico’s top-flight Liga MX for the revamped Leagues Cup. That 47-team tournament runs July 21-Aug. 19.

If the Sounders don’t advance out of Leagues Cup group play against Real Salt Lake (July 22) and C.F. Monterrey (July 30), they won’t have another match until Aug. 20 when Atlanta United visits Lumen Field for an MLS competition.

Morris and Roldan would join Nouhou as Sounders players who didn’t honor their call-up this spring. Cameroon played a friendly Saturday against Mexico in San Diego, but Nouhou started for the Sounders in a 3-3 draw against Charlotte the same night.

“Nouhou coming back off the malaria and getting him game-fit and that [international] game being a friendly because Mexico wanted a tuneup before the Gold Cup, that was an easy decision,” said Schmetzer, adding that Nouhou secured his spot as a first-choice defender for Cameroon. He played the full 90 minutes in Cameroon’s three World Cup group-stage matches in Qatar.

Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas was released for his call-up by the U.S. men’s youth national team in May for the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Argentina. It was the 17-year-old’s first stint competing for the U.S. on the international level.

Vargas missed seven Sounders matches. He played 87 minutes in his return against Charlotte.

“If (Roldan and Morris) have a choice, I’m sure they’re going to go,” Schmetzer said. “I’m not so sure they have a choice.”