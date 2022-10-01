TUKWILA — By kickoff Sunday, the Sounders could be out of MLS playoff contention. But players such as Cristian Roldan have always had something bigger to play for this season and that’s not just pride.

Roldan is one of four internationals on the squad vying for a spot on their respective country’s FIFA men’s World Cup rosters. Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga is a strong candidate to be selected for the tournament’s opening-day lineup when his Ecuador national team plays host Qatar on Nov. 20. Fellow defender Nouhou is most likely to start for his Cameroon national team. And forward Jordan Morris is in the conversation for the U.S. men’s national team.

The outlook isn’t clear for Roldan, a USMNT midfielder. He started the year on a tear, leading the CONCACAF Champions League tournament in assists en route to helping the Sounders become the first MLS team to win the title. Roldan had five goals and 10 assists through all competitions when he heard a second “pop” in his leg in the Aug. 14 road loss to Real Salt Lake that forced him to shut it all down.

Roldan underwent successful groin surgery Aug. 23 to correct his left athletic pubalgia (sports hernia). He returned to the Sounders rotation for the draw against FC Cincinnati last week and needs at least the final two matches of the regular-season — beginning Sunday at Sporting Kansas City — to show the USMNT staff he’s healthy enough to contribute in Qatar.

“I worked really hard to get back and the World Cup is part of the reason,” Roldan said. “[USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter] knows what he’s going to get. He knows what I bring to the team. It’s just a matter of showing that I’m fit enough. If I’m back to my normal self. I feel like I’m getting there, but it’s the World Cup and everybody is trying to compete for those spots and I’m just another guy that’s trying to do so as well.”

Roldan, 27, played with a fractured arm in 2017, so it’s not surprising that he continued to play when he heard a pop during the Sounders’ road loss against Nashville SC in July.

Advertising

The Sounders were 2-5-0 during the monthlong span between hearing a second pop in the opposite leg during the RSL game. He was substituted off in the 77th minute, the first time this season he didn’t finish an MLS match he started.

A week earlier, the native Californian scored an equalizer against Atlanta but blamed himself for United finding an opening for a golazo game-winner in second-half extra time.

“I definitely noticed a drop in performances, and it was difficult to hold myself accountable when it’s hard to play at 100 percent,” Roldan said. “I was in a miserable state. It was a pain-tolerance thing where I couldn’t really kick a ball. I couldn’t sprint. I couldn’t get to 80-85% of speed.

“Playing for a month like that and trying to help the team, me being a selfless person trying to contribute in any way I could, it got to a point where I couldn’t even practice.”

Berhalter was among the people Roldan consulted before deciding to undergo surgery, his first in his playing career. The U.S. is returning to the World Cup stage for the first time since 2014, and Roldan is among the players known to keep trainings competitive and is a leader despite not playing the heavy minutes.

The Sounders went 2-3-1 while Roldan rehabilitated. The team has also been without striker Raul Ruidiaz due to a pair of hamstring injuries and now a right ankle sprain; midfielder Joao Paulo (ACL) and midfielder Obed Vargas (back) add to the struggles in securing a postseason berth.

Advertising

Seattle (12-16-4) can only amass 46 points if they outright win their upcoming two games. If the LA Galaxy (46), Portland (46) and Minnesota (45) draw or win in their matches this weekend, the Sounders will be eliminated.

Roldan nearly had a game-winning header in the 60th minute against Cincinnati last week. His presence once he subbed on in the 55th minute was evident, many thinking it was something the USMNT could’ve used during the international break.

Morris played 45 minutes in the national team’s Sept. 23 loss to Japan and didn’t make an appearance during the goalless draw against Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27.

“It was a difficult camp and it’s OK to be honest,” Roldan said. “The foundation is set and there’s more positive than negative going into the World Cup. Being part of the national team where the average age is 23 and we’re the youngest squad, there’s always going to be nerves and butterflies. You have a bad game like that and the young guys are still fearless going into the next one.”

And Roldan is playing to be one of them.

Note