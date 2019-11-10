SoundersSports Sounders Match Day: How to watch and stream the MLS Cup final vs. Toronto FC Nov. 10, 2019 at 6:00 am In this Nov. 5, 2019, photo, the MLS Cup trophy is displayed on the roof of the Space Needle with the downtown Seattle in the background. Seattle will host the MLS Cup soccer match Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, as the Seattle Sounders face Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field. Ten years ago, the arrival of the Sounders changed expectations for what an MLS soccer expansion team should look like, and now the soccer-mad city gets a chance to shine hosting the league’s championship game for the second time, but the first with the home team playing. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) By Seattle Times sports staff Seattle Sounders (16-10-8 regular season, 56 points) vs. Los Angeles FC (13-10-11 regular season, 50 points) 12:08 p.m. | CenturyLink Field | Seattle TV: ABC, Univision (Spanish) | Radio: 950 AM, 1360 AM (Spanish) Stream: watchespn.com STARTING XI TO COME A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports Related Sounders in MLS Cup final Stefan Frei didn't think the Sounders would be back in the MLS Cup so soon: 'I can't believe it'Do Sounders have a home championship advantage? Hasn't been as big lately in MLS, other sports More Seattle Times sports staff Most Read Sports StoriesThree things we learned from UW Huskies' 67-64 win over No. 16 Baylor | AnalysisWashington men mount double-digit comeback to take down No. 16 Baylor in season openerDespite down season, Huskies show pride and poise in win over Oregon State | StoneSports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and eventsMLS Cup: Sounders fans adore their team in colorful ways — and the feeling is mutual VIEW View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.