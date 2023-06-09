A defensively solid Sounders team will make their maiden trip to North Carolina to play Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei leads MLS with nine shutouts, collecting his career 100th in regular season competitions after a goalless draw against Portland in the team’s last outing. The Sounders only allowed 14 goals in their opening 17 matches.

Charlotte is more porous, conceding a league-high 30 goals this season. The club is 3-3-2 at its Bank of America Stadium and averaging 40,000 fans, which is second highest in the 29-team league.

The details:

Sounders (8-6-3) at Crown (6-8-3)

Time/Place: 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte

TV: Apple TV

Radio: 950 KJR AM and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: The Sounders lead the all-time series 1-0 since 2022

The story lines:

Brotherly return

Sounders right back Alex Roldan is available for selection after missing the Timbers draw because of a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation. It gives Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer a chance to start his first-choice right flank for the first time since April due to Cristian Roldan, the middle of three Roldan brothers, being out with a concussion. Cristian played 33 minutes off the bench against Portland.

Morris and Vargas, too?

Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who leads the team with nine goals, could also make an appearance after missing the past two matches with an adductor injury. Another possibility is midfielder Obed Vargas, who was called up by the U.S. youth national team for the men’s U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Americans were eliminated after a 2-0 loss in the quarterfinals to Uruguay. Vargas totaled 246 minutes and three starts in the tournament. He only participated in two trainings before the team’s trip to North Carolina, so he’s the least likely to feature Saturday.

Club captain Nico Lodeiro is questionable with a right adductor strain.

Well rested

The teams had a week to prepare for Saturday’s matchup. Charlotte is recovering from two road losses. While the Sounders are getting healthier, Charlotte will be without attacker in Kamil Jozwiak (thigh) and possibly Enzo Copetti, who’s listed as questionable (thigh). They’ve bagged six goals with five assists combined this season.

The Crown will have forward Karol Swiderski. The Polish international has netted five goals with one assist this season.

The Sounders haven’t won a road trip against an Eastern Conference opponent since 2021, but the side is 11-9-6 all-time when making an inaugural road appearance.

Quote me

“We [trained] in their stadium at 6 o’clock on Friday night just to get a feel for sightlines, what it looks like, what it feels like because it is a new stadium that we haven’t been to before,” Schmetzer said. “Little details to get [the players] comfortable and get them to be aware of their surroundings. … We’ve had some road trips where we’ve had to go way across country and come out with some points.”