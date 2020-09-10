With the way 2020 is going, it’s no wonder the Sounders jumped on the San Jose Earthquakes the way they did Thursday night.

A smoky haze from fires across the region rolled over CenturyLink Field around kickoff of the Major League Soccer match. The chances of a delay due to poor air quality were small. But even the slightest uncertainty is a concern when the bulk of the season has already been stripped due to a global pandemic.

So, the Sounders played as if it were their last match, scoring four goals in the opening 20 minutes to leave no doubt of the winner. The haze never cleared, and the Sounders didn’t stop scoring until the final whistle cemented a 7-1 victory.

Seattle peppering San Jose with five goals before halftime set an MLS record for fastest scoring. San Jose didn’t get on the board until a penalty kick in the 71st minute.

The Rave Green has historically had trouble playing San Jose’s man-marking defense in the past. The Earthquakes held the Sounders to a scoreless draw in the MLS is Back tournament in Florida in July.

On Thursday, Sounders forward Jordan Morris shredded the Earthquakes defense in the fourth minute and San Jose never recovered.

Morris collected a service from center back Xavier Arreaga and dribbled up the middle of the field untouched by San Jose’s defense for the score – Morris’ sixth goal of the season.

Minutes later, midfielder Joevin Jones sent a perfectly timed through ball to Nico Lodeiro, whose hustle and pass allowed striker Raul Ruidiaz to easily ping the ball into the net from inside the 6-yard box in the 12th minute.

Jones then worked with Ruidiaz to set up defender Kelvin Leerdam for a score in the 15th minute. The goal was Leerdam’s third of the season.

Then Ruidiaz sent a cross to Jones for a score at the mouth of the goal in the 20th minute.

To cap the half, Morris fed Ruidiaz a pass the latter used to charge at the net for an emphatic score in the 33rd minute. The goal – Ruidiaz’s seventh of the season – sent the Sounders into the break ahead 5-0.

But the Rave Green didn’t stop there.

Sounders newcomer Joao Paulo, who was signed in January, knocked in a goal in the 48th minute off a passing series from Morris and Leerdam. And Jones scored his brace in the 59th minute, Morris getting the assist.

San Jose avoided complete embarrassment after a foul was called on Arreaga in the box. Earthquakes veteran Chris Wondolowski shot past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei to make the score 7-1 in the 71st minute.

Thursday was the Sounders’ final match. MLS has yet to announce the schedule for the next phase of its return to play amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league planned to play a total of 18 matches after its tournament in Florida last month. The truncated regular-season was supposed to feature an expanded playoffs capped by MLS Cup in December.

At the least, the Sounders were to have their Aug. 26 game against the Los Angeles Galaxy rescheduled. The original date was postponed after a pro sports-wide strike in support of protests regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer.

But the league has yet to make any announcements.