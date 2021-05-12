Talk should be about how two stalwarts of the Sounders FC lineup kept the team on the winning track. But in the closing minute of Wednesday’s match, keeper Stefan Frei suffered an apparent right knee injury that eclipsed all of the positives that were part of the Sounders’ 1-0 win against San Jose at PayPal Park.

Frei was in the midst of making a save in the 90th minute when he landed awkwardly and had to be helped off the field. Because the club was out of substitutions, Sounders midfielder Alex Roldan replaced Frei in goal and had three clutch saves to preserve the team’s third shutout of the season.

Roldan’s older brother, Cristian, provided the goal. The Sounders’ five-match unbeaten streak ties the franchise-best start set in 2019.

Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga made a long pass for Nouhou to chase down just outside the left side of the box that helped set up Roldan’s score. Nouhou’s cross was blocked by Quakes keeper JT Marcinkowski but defender Florian Jungwirth poorly cleared the ball.

Cristian Roldan took the gift and space to set up a running, left-footed shot that landed in the right side of the net. The score in the 18th minute is his first of the season.

Frei had another textbook save to deny San Jose from a first-half score. Quakes midfielder Eric Remedi cut a pass from deep in the box back to forward Cade Cowell, who was well positioned for a right-foot score.

Frei read the play well, getting a right hand out to bat the ball off target.

San Jose (3-2) challenged the Sounders’ defense more in the second half with three good looks in a 10-minute span. Roldan flick one away, Frei punched one over the net and a third grazed past the mouth of the goal.

The Sounders (4-0-1) have yet to concede a goal with in the flow of the game. Both of the scores against them were on free kicks.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made four player changes and a formation switch for the midweek match. The club played three forwards with Kelyn Rowe and Ethan Dobbelaere flanking striker Raul Ruidiaz.

Nouhou was moved up to the wingback position that Brad Smith started for the past four matches. Danny Leyva replaced Joao Paulo in the midfielder while Jordy Delem and Arreaga started as part of the three center backs along the backline.

Schmetzer was forced to make a change early in the match. Delem suffered an apparent right leg injury in the 4th minute and had to be helped off the field. He was substituted off by defender Shane O’Neill in the 9th minute.

Another substitution followed at halftime when Dobbelaere was replaced by club veteran Fredy Montero in the 46th minute.

While the formation is a first under Schmetzer, a player shuffle was expected. Seattle defeated the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday and host Los Angeles FC on May 16, marking three matches in an eight-day span.

Yet, despite injuries and schedule, the Sounders are able to pull out wins.

Sounders sign player to Homegrown contract

The Sounders announced Wednesday the signing of midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting to a four-year Homegrown Player contract, with the an addition club option year. The Seattleite made seven appearances for the USL Championship side Tacoma Defiance in 2020.

“We are excited to add another young, talented player to our roster,” Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer said in a news release. “Reed has shown promise in his time with the Academy and Tacoma Defiance, in addition to his extended time training in the First Team environment. It’s always nice to see young players climb the ranks within our development pipeline, and we look forward to seeing how Reed progresses from here.”

Baker-Whiting, 16, is the 17th Homegrown signing for the Sounders. He was on the club’s U-12 squad that won the 2017 Youdan Trophy and featured for the U-17 team that won the 2019 Generation adidas Cup Champions Division.