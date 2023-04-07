Unlike last year, the Sounders have come out of the gates in 2023 on fire. After a pair of road victories, including a 2-1 win against the LA Galaxy last weekend, Seattle comes home with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 4-1-1.

The Sounders have a chance to build on the early momentum and end the weekend as the top team in the West. To do so, they’ll have to knock off the league’s newest team in St. Louis City SC, who enter Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup as the top team in the conference. The game can be streamed for free on Apple TV and will be aired on 950 KJR AM.

Just six games into their inaugural season, St. Louis has proved to be a formidable foe, becoming the league’s first expansion club to begin its opening season with five straight victories, before falling 1-0 last week to Minnesota United FC.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer knows his team will be tested against these newcomers come Saturday.

“A little different opponent for us,” Schmetzer said to media after Wednesday’s training. “Look, the midfielders are great; the forwards are great. They’ve done well. They also have some guys we know. … It’ll be an interesting game. Certainly a team that’s making some headlines.”

In addition to the early battle for Western Conference supremacy, the match will also feature an early look at the league’s top two goal scorers. Seattle’s Jordan Morris leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals in six matches, while St. Louis’ Joao Kaluss has five goals.

The Sounders will have to lean on Morris and other stars more as they’ll likely be without midfielder Joao Paulo, who is dealing with hamstring tightness, Schmetzer told media this week.

“JP is questionable to very questionable because it’s early in the season,” Schmetzer said. “He’s been dealing with a little bit of hamstring tightness, so chances are he’s not going to play.

Even if he doesn’t find the field, Joao Paulo recognizes the importance of the matchup.

“We know it’ll be a tough game,” he told media this week. “But it’s very clear for us having success in two away games in a row, it’s not so much pressure on us right now, but we are very clear and have thought about … collect(ing) all three points at home, so we can go away and collect more games.”

The Sounders head south following this week’s game to face their rival Timbers in Portland on April 15.