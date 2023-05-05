TUKWILA — While “fortress” is too cliché and “brick house” may be too funky, one term Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer doesn’t want associated with the blockade opponents face at Lumen Field is “facade.”

Seattle (6-2-2) hasn’t conceded a goal at home to open the season and could tie the Columbus Crew’s 2020 record of six consecutive scoreless home matches if the Sounders were to hold Sporting Kansas City goalless Sunday. Seemingly a simple task against Kansas City (0-7-3), which is trying to avoid tying Real Salt Lake (2007) and Colorado Rapids (2019) for most matches without a win to start a season (11).

But the Sounders’ defense is the most vulnerable it’s been this year.

First-choice left back Nouhou was ruled out Friday due to an extended illness and his backup, Kelyn Rowe will be out at least six weeks after spraining his left knee in a draw against RSL in April. Right winger Cristian Roldan remains under concussion protocol and defensive midfielder Joao Paulo is serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

“It’s dangerous,” Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak said. “It’s dangerous to play a team like that. It’s very dangerous because everybody expects an easy win. In your head, you have to prepare like you’re playing a team that’s on fire because sometimes it’s easier to motivate yourself when you’re playing a top of the table clash … if you don’t win for so long, you’ve got almost nothing to lose and you don’t feel any pressure. Sometimes when you play freely, you can be very good. I’m expecting a very tough game.”

The Sounders will again call up Cody Baker from MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance and have either the Issaquah teen or deep reserve midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting to fill in the gap on the defensive line. Forward Jordan Morris will likely play up top with Leo Chu on the left wing and possibly Nico Lodeiro or Heber on the right to compensate for Roldan. And midfielder Obed Vargas is expected to start alongside Rusnak in place of Joao Paulo.

A nod for Baker would be his MLS debut. Baker-Whiting subbed on for Rowe against RSL, logging one minute this season. The Seattle native made two first-team appearances last year for a total of 94 minutes.

The assignment isn’t just retaining the Sounders’ defensive wall at Lumen, it’s doing so against a pair of the better wingers in the league. SKC captain Johnny Russell returned from injury against the Sounders last month, subbing on in the second half of his team’s 4-1 loss at Children’s Mercy Park. Russell has pocketed six goals against the Sounders since 2018.

Left winger Daniel Salloi has scored or assisted on all SKC’s six goals this season through all competitions. The designated player will be joined in the attack by midfielder Gadi Kinda, who returned from a knee injury suffered in 2021.

Sunday is the first time Sporting will have its trio of DPs on the field together since 2021. But they’ll be without Willy Agada (fractured tibia). He’s scored in the past two matches against the Sounders.

“Whoever’s out there in those positions better have a good game,” Schmetzer said of fullback Alex Roldan and the player bookending the defensive line. “Reed is one of those kids that can play up a line. Cody has been an out-and-out, lockdown defender for most of his career with Defiance. It’s works in progress … there’s a lot of games those guys might participate in the next three weeks.”

Boosting the Sounders’ defense is how the attackers have committed themselves to assisting in the dirty work. Joao Paulo said he’s worked with assistant coach Freddy Juarez to better communicate what he sees and how that can be effective in transition.

“I’m trying to help, especially the front guys of when to press and how to press,” Joao Paulo said. “Sometimes I’m seeing the field and they are not because I’m behind them. So, I’m trying to be a voice and help them organize that first press.

“But it’s a lot of things we’re doing well. Duels, air duels, second balls. Everybody is working hard to make us a good defensive team.”

Of the Sounders players available for selection, center back Jackson Ragen leads with a 90.3 passing percentage and 41 accurate long balls. Center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade has a team-high 18 interceptions. Chu leads in winning 62.5% of his aerial duels. Vargas leads in duels won at 66.7%.

All reasons why Joao Paulo believes the bricks won’t fall Sunday.

“It’s how we do in training,” Joao Paulo said. “We need to keep this going forward.”

Safety first

Morris was momentarily down after a shot attempt from distance hit him in the back of the head during training Friday. He was examined on the field and completed drills. “He’s fine,” Schmetzer told media afterward.

The scene was concerning considering Cristian having “lingering” symptoms from his concussion. He saw a specialist Tuesday and nothing alarming was found, according to Schmetzer.

“We’re not taking any chances with Nouhou, we’re not taking any chances with Cristian,” Schmetzer said. “We’re going to be safe. We’re going to let them fully recover physically.”