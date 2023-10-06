The Sounders clinched a playoff berth Wednesday with a 2-1 win against the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field. Now, with two games left in the regular season, the goal is to remain among the top four teams in the Western Conference so Seattle can host a first-round postseason series at Lumen.

There’s no better way to start that push than against Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

The details

Sounders (13-9-10) vs. Vancouver (12-10-10)

Time/place: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: Apple TV (free)

Radio: KJR-AM (950), in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM and SiriusXM FC

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 73-52-25 since 1974

The story lines

Playoff outlook

Major League Soccer changed its postseason format from a single-elimination tournament to a bracket that has one play-in match per conference and a best-of-three opening round.

The Sounders are on a seven-match unbeaten streak and currently second in Western Conference standings. They would host Cascadia rival Portland, which is seventh in the West, in an opening round series Oct. 28 through Nov. 12.

Saint Louis City SC clinched the West’s No. 1 overall seed. Six points separate Seattle (49) from Portland (43).

The MLS Cup is slated for Dec. 9.

Ruidiaz returns

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz missed his team’s past three matches due to back spasms and hamstring tightness. He rejoined training Friday and could be available for selection Saturday.

The designated player has netted five goals with one assist in 18 matches this season, 11 starts.

Quotable

“We need to be opportunistic and we need to defend well,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said of the final stretch. He scored the game-winner in the last seconds of the match against the Galaxy on Wednesday. “[It] was a playoff game for me, the way it turned out. The intensity in the first half. The way that Galaxy came back in the second. The little chances that both teams had. There wasn’t a lot, to be fair, so we need to be opportunistic in front of goal and defend well cause it was a great example of what the playoffs might look like.”