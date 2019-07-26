At one point Seattle and Houston were the hottest teams in MLS.

The clubs each were off to their best starts ever, Seattle continuing its unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win against Houston at CenturyLink Field.

That was in May.

“That seems like a lifetime ago,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, noting midfielder Cristian Roldan’s goal from 26 yards out in the fifth minute for the match’s only score.

The strain of an MLS season, including international competitions, will show on these teams when the Dynamo hosts the Sounders on Saturday at BBVA Stadium. Houston (9-9-3) is trying to re-enter the Western Conference playoff picture, while Seattle (10-6-5) is trying to stay among the top tier in the West.

Since May, the road has proven to be a tough place for the Sounders to find wins, netting just two. And it’s historically been tough for Seattle in Houston. The Dynamo has dropped its past four matches against the Sounders, but is 4-1-4 all-time against Seattle in Houston.

The Dynamo lost on penalty kicks to Club America in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on Wednesday. Houston coach Wilmer Cabrera made 10 lineup changes in that one but is expected to return to his traditional starters against the Sounders.

Advertising

“They’re a dangerous team,” Schmetzer said. “I sound like a broken record a lot of times, but MLS is so filled with parity, especially on our side of the bracket – the Western Conference. It’s so tight that on any given day, any team can grind out a result.”

Weather will be a secondary opponent Seattle will have to counter Saturday for the 7 p.m. CT kickoff. Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, with possible thunderstorms.

Schmetzer said the team’s medical staff began upping players’ intake of electrolytes and fluids on Thursday and reminding everyone about staying hydrated.

“Luckily it’s kind of that time in the season where the guys who aren’t injured, you’re feeling pretty good,” Sounders winger Harry Shipp said. “Fitness-wise, I feel good. All that work (we) put in starting in January, these are the type of games where it pays off.”

Shipp could be called on again to start in place of left winger Victor Rodriguez, who’ll miss a third consecutive match due to a left hamstring strain. He completed light training with the team the past week at Starfire in Tukwila, but the medical staff remains cautious with the injury.

Schmetzer feels the team wants to get past the 2-1 home loss to Portland in its last outing before the MLS begins its All-Star break Sunday.

“Guys are anxious to get back out on the field,” Schmetzer said. “It was an emotional loss with Portland at home, and it took some wind out of our sails. But I have a pretty resilient senior group. They fully understand the MLS season, the slog of some of these summer games. The ability of this team to rebound from tough losses and late-season form … nobody is in panic mode.”