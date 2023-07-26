TUKWILA — Sounders keeper Stefan Frei underwent successful minor surgery to correct joint alignment in his pinkie finger, the club announced Wednesday. Frei suffered the injury during the team’s loss to Real Salt Lake last week.

“He tried to put it back himself,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said after training Tuesday. Frei missed the session in order to be seen by a hand specialist.

Dr. William Wagner performed the procedure and Frei isn’t expected to miss “an extended period of time,” according to a news release. Schmetzer intimated Tuesday that Frei would still be able to play Sunday when the Sounders host C.F. Monterrey at Lumen Field for a Leagues Cup group-play match.

Frei, who leads MLS with 11 shutouts this season, suffered a concussion earlier this month and missed two league matches.

“That’s a tough position and all of those guys are tough,” Schmetzer said of goalkeepers. “He was just trying to get it back in place.”

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan also saw a specialist related to his second concussion of the season. He’s under the MLS protocol and has to pass a series of tests to return to play.

“He won’t feature in the game,” Schmetzer said of Roldan. “The last time when Cristian went into concussion protocol, you could tell it effected the group a little bit. Cristian is a positive guy and [Tuesday] he was trying to keep everybody (in good spirits).”