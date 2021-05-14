Sounders FC keeper Stefan Frei suffered a sprained left knee while midfielder Jordy Delem suffered a torn right ACL during the club’s win against San Jose on Wednesday, coach Brian Schmetzer announced Friday.

Neither player will be available for selection when Seattle hosts Los Angeles FC at Lumen Field on Sunday. It will be the first time Frei misses a MLS start since 2018.

Frei is expected to be out at least a month. Delem will require surgery and is likely season-ending.

“Jordy Delem is the bad news and that is an ACL and will require surgery,” coach Brian Schmetzer said during a video call Friday. “The good news from last night is Stef. It looked like it would be a significant injury, but it is going to be termed a sprained knee.”

Frei, 35, is a significant loss for the Sounders. Schmetzer prefers to build up scoring plays from the back, meaning short passes and direction from Frei. He’s helped the team collect three shutouts this season and the defense has yet to concede a goal within the flow of play.

The two-time MLS Cup champion recently signed a multiyear deal worth $500,000, according to figures released by the MLS Players Association, and became the eighth player in league history to surpass 1,000 career saves.

Advertising

The Sounders have retained quality backups through Frei’s eight seasons with the club in addition to Tom Dutra, who’s regarded as one of the best goalkeeper’s coaches in the sport. But those players are rarely tested in matches.

Spencer Richey, who signed an $81,375 deal last winter, was on the bench when Frei was injured Wednesday. Schmetzer was unable to substitute Richey into the match because of game rules, wingback Alex Roldan stepping in and closing out the 1-0 win.

Richey, 28, has previous experience as a starter. He was an injury replacement for FC Cincinnati in 2019. The club was 5-12-2 in those matches, Richey totaling 61 saves.

Stefan Cleveland, 26, has spent the past two seasons working with Dutra as Frei’s backup. His only experience starting — and playing in a MLS competition — are five matches for the Chicago Fire FC in 2018.

Delem, who’s in his fifth season, is a quality reserve who was essential when Schmetzer had to balance injuries and multiple call-ups during the Rave Green’s 2019 run to winning MLS Cup. Although the club’s new formation and midfield depth is less experienced without Delem, it can likely be managed.

The Sounders (4-0-1) are atop the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield table. Sunday’s match against LAFC (1-1-2) will close out an eight-day stretch where the team played three matches.

This story will be updated