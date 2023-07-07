TUKWILA — Sounders keeper Stefan Frei suffered a concussion and will not play Saturday, coach Brian Schmetzer confirmed Friday. The club is preparing to have Stefan Cleveland in goal for the road match against Cascadia rival Vancouver.

Frei, 37, hasn’t missed an MLS match since Seattle’s 2022 regular-season finale in October. The Sounders were already eliminated from postseason contention and Frei was rested due to a ligament tear in his rib cage, which he played through the previous three matches.

“We’ve got a busy week, we’ve got three games but we’re not going to rush him back,” Schmetzer said after training at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. “When he’s ready to go again, he’ll come back in. We have total faith in Stefan Cleveland and Andrew [Thomas], we’ll be fine.”

Frei suffered the injury earlier this week at training when he was hit by a ball. He is under the league’s concussion protocol and cannot return until he doesn’t feel any symptoms and then passes a series of tests.

The co-captain was crafting another standout season in goal. Frei leads the league with 11 clean sheets and is third all-time with 102 career shutouts.

Frei set the Sounders record with 13 shutouts in 2017.

Cleveland started the club’s brief U.S. Open Cup matches and conceded two goals in a draw in the October season finale against San Jose at Lumen Field last year. His career-high starts with the Sounders is 15 in 2021 when Frei suffered a knee injury.

Thomas, who recently returned from a season-ending back injury in 2022, has played well for MLS Next Pro side Tacoma Defiance. But it’s unlikely Frei’s absence and the congested week is an opportunity for the second-year pro to make his MLS debut.

The Sounders have a Wednesday match against San Jose and host Dallas next week.

“You don’t want to make too many changes, like if you start Cleveland and then give Andrew a shot,” Schmetzer said. “I’m a conservative coach. Usually it’s better to go through the season and rank the players and Cleveland is still our No. 2. There’s not too many times where you mix-and-match.

“Andrew has played really well down at Defiance and he’s growing and he’s maturing. He’s going to be very good. How does that play out? That’s still to be determined.”

Seattle (9-7-5) is second in MLS’s Western Conference standings. Frei and the defensive line have covered the team not being as offensively strong as they were to open the 2023 campaign.

The side was shutout 2-0 in their last meeting against Vancouver (6-6-7) in May. Frei had an own goal and the Whitecaps’ pressure created a score in the 44th minute. The Sounders had multiple chances that they couldn’t finish.

Although Frei is out, right fullback Alex Roldan has returned from international duty with El Salvador. Sounders center back Jackson Ragen is also available to start after serving a one-game suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

“They had solid performances,” said Roldan of the team going 1-1-1 without three starters due to the CONCACAF Gold Cup. U.S. internationals Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris are still with the Stars and Stripes. “The only thing we were lacking was just the ball in the back of the net. Defensively we’re continuing to get shutouts, so that’s obviously a very big positive in my eyes, just because if we can keep a clean sheet then we’re giving our offense a chance.”

Schmetzer also said Sounders reserve Kelyn Rowe will be out 6-8 weeks due to a pulled quad muscle. Rowe suffered the injury in the second half of the win against Houston last week.

Game details:

Sounders (9-7-5) vs. Whitecaps (6-6-7)

Time/Place: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at BC Place in Vancouver

TV: Apple TV

Radio: KJR-AM (950) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 72-52-25 since 1974.