TUKWILA — After missing the past two matches with a concussion, Sounders keeper Stefan Frei is available to play Saturday when the team hosts FC Dallas at Lumen Field.

Frei, who suffered the concussion in training last week, will be joined by forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan as first-choice players back in the rotation. The U.S. internationals were part of the men’s national team’s loss to Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday. The trio were part of full training at Starfire Sports on Friday.

Seattle is still managing injuries to reserves Xavier Arreaga (quad) and Kelyn Rowe (quad) but have their planned starting unit intact for the first time since early spring. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer expects to make some lineup rotations after the midweek loss in San Jose.

“With this roster getting healthy and (being) three points out of first place at this point of the season with 11 games left, we’ve got a really good chance to do something special down the stretch here,” Sounders general manager Craig Waibel said Friday of why the team likely won’t make any roster moves during the current transfer window. “A starting player that’s better than the options we have is what we’re looking at … I don’t think there’s a desperate need right now other than to get everyone back, to get healthy and to really let this group mesh.”

Sounders (10-8-5) vs. Dallas (8-9-5)

Time/place: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lumen Field, Seattle.

TV: Apple TV (no subscription needed)

Radio: KJR-AM (950) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time regular season series 14-8-8 since 2009.

The story lines:

About those minutes

FCD coach Nico Estevez and Schmetzer are in similar positions in deciding how to best capitalize on the return of their U.S. internationals. Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira leads his club with 10 goals but started both USMNT’s knockout round matches, including the full 120 minutes against Panama.

Advertising

Roldan and Morris played less during the Gold Cup tournament and are integral to the Sounders scoring goals, Morris leading the team with nine. But Morris is recently returning from a “minor” knee injury he suffered while with the national team.

“It was obviously a disappointing result, losing in pks like that,” Morris said of the 5-4 penalty shootout after a 1-1 finish through extra time. “It stings … Whenever you have a bad result you just want to get back out on the field and try to move on from it, so it’s good we have another game. I was dealing with a little bit of stuff in camp with the knee, but it’s feeling good.”

Comforts of home

The Sounders are a respectable 6-3-3 at Lumen this season. Schmetzer would like that to improve and Dallas could play into that. FCD hasn’t won in Seattle since May 2011. The Sounders are 13-0-3 during the stretch against Dallas through all competitions. FCD isn’t performing well as of late, either. The club has one win in their past five matches, but the win is against Los Angeles FC. In fact, Dallas has beaten LAFC and St. Louis City — both of who are before the Sounders in Western Conference standings.

Saturday is the final MLS regular season match for both sides for a month. The league is shutting down July 21-Aug. 19 for the revamped Leagues Cup.

Quotable

“We will decide in the next 11 games plus Leagues Cup what the best lineup, formation, tactics are with that particular group of players,” Schmetzer said. “We’ve got to start figuring things out.”