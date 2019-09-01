Sounders FC left back Brad Smith talks constantly about staying ready.

Sunday was a demonstration. The Australian substituted into a pivotal matchup against Los Angeles in the 82 minute. By the 89th, he was racing down the flank to send a cross to midfielder Cristian Roldan. The latter knocked the ball into the goal, giving the Sounders a 4-3 win before 46,673 at CenturyLink Field.

The outcome catapults Seattle (13-8-7) to second in MLS Western Conference standings.

Seattle allowed a goal in the 81st minute from Galaxy defender Jorgen Skjelvik to be what may thought was the match’s equalizer. A redeeming play for Skjelvik, whose own goal in the game between the clubs in Los Angeles on Aug. 17 was the reason for a 2-2 draw.

It was tiny errors that made the difference in the scores Sunday.

L.A. defender Giancarlo Gonzalez cleared a cross from Saad Abdul-Salaam directly to a racing Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro. The Uruguayan caught a glimpse of teammate Raul Ruidiaz signaling behind the Galaxy defense, increasing his speed to send an assist.

Ruidiaz, unmarked, easily booted the ball into the goal behind L.A. keeper David Bingham in stoppage time. The score is Ruidiaz’s 11th goal of the season and Lodeiro’s 12th assist.

Moments before the play, it appeared Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would have the textbook score off a tiny error. The ball deflected off Lodiero’s back foot to L.A. and found its way to Ibrahimovic, who only needed to power it past Sounders keeper Stefan Frei on the run. But the latter quickly smothered the attempt for a save in the 45th minute.

L.A. dominated possession of the ball in the opening half at 60.8 percent and had four shots on goal. After two of his on-target attempts, Ibrahimovic pouted, even taking a seat on the field in disappointment of Frei’s save.

Ibrahimovic was able to get his score in the 67th minute. He was covered by Gustav Svensson on a corner kick but used his 6-foot-5 frame to head the ball into the net, his 23rd goal of the season.

The match was Seattle’s best defensively even when considering the three goals conceded. Saad Abdul-Salaam played Ibrahimovic and Cristian Pavon well from the wing early-on while Xavier Arreaga and Jordy Delem broke up plays as Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer stressed the team needed to do in order to win.

The aggressive defending did cause one injury to Delem in the opening half. He collided with Arreaga as both attempted headers to clear a ball. Arreaga was able to get up immediately while Delem was substituted out of the match for Emanuel Cecchini.

Seattle plays at Colorado on Sept. 7.