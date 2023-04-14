TUKWILA — The biggest week in Josh Atencio’s pro career was halted by injury.

The Sounders midfielder left Tuesday’s training early due to an adductor injury and will be out Saturday when the club travels to Portland for the Cascadia rivalry against the Timbers.

Atencio started the past three Sounders matches, notching his first MLS goal in a shutout victory over St. Louis City last week.

“It sucks for him, it’s terrible,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in announcing the decision Friday after training at Starfire Sports. Atencio was able to run laps around the field and is expected to miss only one match.

“He was playing really well and had a lot of confidence,” Schmetzer continued. “We feel gutted.”

Atencio dominated national conversation after the wonder strike in the 65th minute against St. Louis at Lumen Field. He was named to the league’s Matchday honors for Matchday 7 and received 58.9% of the social media vote to win Goal of the Week.

The homegrown product was tasked with replacing defensive midfielder Joao Paulo in the starting lineup. The latter was held out to rest a minor hamstring injury.

“Even without the goal, in the first half [Atencio] already had a really good game,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said of the 3-0 win. “He found himself having to fill some massive shoes and be in the midfield against some good players against a good team. For him to go in there and wiggle out of some tough positions at times and maintain possession and put some good pressure on opponents to win us some balls, that was very good to see from the get-go. The strike was the cherry on top of the cake.”

Schmetzer’s plan was to start Atencio alongside Joao Paulo against the Timbers. But the newfound depth will be tested again. Midfielder Obed Vargas could receive his first start of the season, or the staff could revert to the pairing of Joao Paulo and Albert Rusnak used to open the MLS slate.

Rusnak is listed as questionable due to right-heel pain. He received a cortisone injection and could play if the pain is tolerable, Schmetzer said.

Portland (1-4-2) is managing injuries, too. Veterans in keeper David Bingham (hamstring) and midfielders Eryk Williamson (knee), Sebastian Blanco (knee) and Yimmi Chara (hamstring) are out. Williamson underwent reconstructive ACL surgery Wednesday.

The Cascadia rivalry could be an elixir. The Sounders (5-1-1) enter Saturday’s matchup as the Western Conference standings leaders and feature the MLS Golden Boot leader in forward Jordan Morris (eight). Winger Leo Chu is tied for the league lead in assists at five and teammate Nico Lodeiro has four.

But the Timbers are the reigning Cascadia Cup champions and have a three-game win streak against the Sounders, outscoring Seattle 7-1 during that span.

Portland’s command of the rivalry extends to coach Gio Savarese, who’s 8-5-1 against Schmetzer since 2018.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said there’s one word that comes to mind when thinking about playing Portland — and it’s the same no matter who’s in the lineup or the record for either side.

“Hatred,” Roldan said. “Between the fans, us, the history that we have, you want to be able to go into Portland and win. There’s nothing better than winning on the road against Portland. Hopefully we have that opportunity, but look, this is a team that has those same ambitions toward us. It’s going to be a battle. … The feeling is mutual, and that’s what makes our rivalry so great.”

Controlling the midfield will be key, which is why the Sounders were especially bothered to lose Atencio while he’s playing well.

Saturday could be a big opportunity for Vargas. He suffered a season-ending lower-back injury last summer and hasn’t played against Portland since signing with the first team last year.

Vargas has logged 49 minutes in three appearances this season. Schmetzer also has veteran Kelyn Rowe and young midfielder Danny Leyva to start alongside Joao Paulo.

“Portland is a counter transition-type team; they almost cede possession by design,” Schmetzer said. “They’re just missing a bunch of guys that have helped them in years past. The new guys that they’re trying to incorporate, does that change the way Gio plays? Their new [designated player Evander], does that make a difference? Is he more of a possession guy rather than defend-and-counter type guy? We’ll see.

“It’s a little bit of a different team. But it’s a rivalry game, so it could unfold in many different ways. They’ve won three in a row. Let’s just call it like it is: We need to get back on track.”