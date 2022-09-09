TUKWILA — Joy has returned to the Sounders FC locker room.

Now the players just need to hold onto it.

“Joy has been very few and far between in the last few weeks,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said of the feeling that washed over the club after Sunday’s 2-1 win against Houston that included a career-first goal from defender Nouhou.

The result snapped a five-game winless skid and is the Sounders’ first step in the steep climb to move above the Western Conference playoff line. Seattle hosts Austin FC on Saturday at Lumen Field. Austin FC, which was founded in 2018, can clinch a berth with a win.

“To have a ‘W’ is really nice, but then to have such a joyous moment is a cherry on top,” Frei continued. “That was one of the games where we found a way to win. It’s hard to explain. We were a bit unlucky with the first goal. We clear our line and then a shot that kind of goes off frame goes perfectly to one of their guys and here we are again with an opponent creating their own luck and us not getting the luck.

“We flipped that in the second half. We created our own luck and not in our defensive half but up front. That was very nice to see. I’m a firm believer in you have to make things happen.”

Of the Sounders’ remaining five matches, Austin is the only opponent ahead of them in the standings. The sting of recent losses to Portland and Real Salt Lake and draw against Los Angeles reemerges as Seattle needs each to start losing in order to sneak into the playoffs.

The Timbers and Salt Lake are above the line with 42 points each. The Galaxy (39) are below the line in eighth place while the Sounders are ninth (36). But there are just nine points between fourth-seeded Nashville (45) and the Sounders, so anything is possible.

“You don’t want to be part of the first team to not make the playoffs for the Sounders. I don’t say that lightly,” said Frei of Seattle advancing every season since joining MLS in 2009. “We’re finding ourselves very close to, unfortunately, making that history.

“I certainly don’t want to be part of it and trying to convey that message to players who haven’t been here long enough or who are young and don’t understand the history of it. It sucks to have to sit out and watch other teams play football. You have that feeling once and never want to experience it again.”

Austin (15-8-6) has suffered back-to-back losses but are a potent offensive team despite totaling one goal in the past two outings. The team is second in the league in goals scored (60), led by MVP-candidate Sebastian Driussi’s 20 strikes and seven assists.

The Sounders (11-15-3) have struggled on both ends. Sunday’s win was a breakthrough that can also be credited to a formation change in putting midfielder Albert Rusnak on the left wing with Danny Leyva and Josh Atencio as center midfielders. Sounders forward Jordan Morris switched to the right wing.

“There’s nuances to every game,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “Upon review of the last game, Josh and Danny did a really good job of controlling that area of the field. Danny, with his ability to pass, and Josh, with his athletic ability, he dribbled out of some tight spots, the two of them were a good pair. They didn’t look out of step at all.

“We need to continue to build off of what was a good performance.”

Club World Cup in Seattle?

According to the Spanish media outlet Diario AS, the U.S. could be the host site for the FIFA men’s Club World Cup in February 2023. Soccer’s governing body had difficulties securing a deal to hold the prestigious seven-team tournament in United Arab Emirates or China, the originally planned host country.

Diario AS didn’t specify where in the U.S. but suspects Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas because majority of the sold-out crowd for a “friendly” against Barcelona in July were cheering for Real Madrid. Barcelona won El Clasico 1-0 before 61,299 people.

Madrid, the reigning UEFA champions, qualified for the Club World Cup along with the Sounders (CONCACAF), Morocco’s Wydad AC (Africa), and New Zealand’s Auckland City (Oceania). The Copa Libertadores winner between Brazil’s Flamengo and Atletico Paranaense in October will represent South America, but Asia won’t crown their continental champion until Feb. 26.

The host country’s league champion is typically the seventh team.

Many suspect complications in solidifying scheduling is because of the FIFA men’s World Cup shifting to November-December to account for weather in Qatar. The Club World Cup would run Feb. 6-12, according to Diario AS.

Time to vote

The Sounders opened voting among season-ticket holders, i.e. Alliance Members, for multiple referendums and the retention of general manager Garth Lagerwey. The latter vote is held every four years of a GM’s tenure and requires 40% participation from eligible members in order to be considered valid and a vote of “no confidence” must be chosen by a super majority of 67% of all votes cast.

The ballot also includes amendments to the Alliance Constitution, player Humanitarian of the Year award, name for a fan-funded field through the RAVE Foundation and design of the 2023 Alliance Member scarf.

Online voting closes Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. or members can vote in-person at the upcoming two home matches at Lumen Field’s Northwest Field Plaza.