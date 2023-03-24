A rotated lineup will be tasked to reverse the Sounders’ fortune on the road.

Seattle (2-1-1) plays at Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. The Sounders are winless in their past 10 road matches, including finishing last season 0-9-1 away from Lumen Field.

The road finale was at SKC’s Children’s Mercy Park and the home side’s 1-0 result mathematically eliminated Seattle from the MLS postseason.

Any redemption for the Sounders will be without six of their internationals due to a FIFA men’s window. The holes in the starting lineup are fullbacks Alex Roldan (El Salvador) and Nouhou (Cameroon) and striker Raul Ruidiaz (Peru). Backup center back Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) and reserve midfielders Obed Vargas and Reed Baker-Whiting, join U.S. youth men’s national team camps, will also be unavailable.

“We have struggled for years at times,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of missing as many as 11 international players, depending on the season, during FIFA windows. “We’re kind of used to it. Since MLS plays a little different from the rest of the world, sometimes it can create some headaches for us. But we deal with it.

“There’s no messaging. We’ve got a good squad. We’re going to put out a good squad. We have a good chance of winning if we play up to our potential.”

Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak noted the club has been training for stints like this week since preseason began in January. He’s melded into the core since signing last year, which helps keep continuity no matter who’s available.

The team has already interchanged forwards in Heber and Ruidiaz this season due to hamstring injuries. Now winger Jordan Morris could be shifted up top and Leo Chu could be an option to start out wide, or Schmetzer could use Fredy Montero.

Chu was acquired via transfer from Brazil in August 2021 and made big strides this season. He has logged 73 minutes in the opening four MLS matches.

“[Leo] is earning more minutes, he’s not just going to get more minutes,” Schmetzer said. “That’s a credit to him and the attitude that he had coming into training camp.”

Midfielder Josh Atencio is another player who could see the field against SKC. He dropped out of the rotation last season, making eight starts after getting 18 in 2021.

“[Josh’s] got a better feel for the game, which comes with experience,” Schmetzer said. “His heading has gotten better. That was a key point of emphasis because he’s a big [frame]. If he can really be dynamic on set pieces — both defending and attacking — that would be a bonus. He’s able to get up and down the field, he’s a good athlete. For me, I just like the fact that he thinks the game a little bit better.”

One spot the Sounders may not have to worry about filling is center back with Jackson Ragen. He was subbed off in the 55th minute of a goalless draw against Los Angeles FC last week at Lumen Field due to a bruised rib.

Ragen was part of full training this week and is available for selection. He’s helped the team tie its best defensive start since the inaugural season in 2009 when the Sounders only conceded one goal in four matches.

The Sounders have three clean sheets to open the 2023 campaign. But even the first-choice players had trouble getting a win on the road. The Sounders lost 1-0 in their first trip in club history to FC Cincinnati earlier this month.

The last Sounders road win was July 2022 in Toronto. A heavily rotated lineup due to a three-match week and injuries pulled off a 2-0 result. Schmetzer called on six starters under the age of 24 for what became a summer classic with midfielder Dylan Teves, a University of Washington alumnus, scoring in his MLS debut start.

SKC (0-2-2) poses different problems in the home side looking to turn around its second-worst start in club history. Team captain Johnny Russell has been a Sounders killer in the past, with six goals and one assist in nine career matches. But he’s questionable due to a hamstring stain — one of seven injuries Kansas City is managing to open the year.

“It’s not always fun to play those teams that are looking for their first win of the season, especially when they’re playing at home,” Rusnak said. “We expect a tough game and a crowd that will be loud and get behind them. It will be another tough game on the road.”

NOTE: Sounders forward Heber is expected to rejoin full training next week. The winter trade pickup started in the two matches to open the MLS schedule and scored one goal in each appearance. He suffered a hamstring injury during training. Schmetzer plans to have Heber for the road match against the LA Galaxy on April 1.