The Sounders nearly ran the visiting Colorado Rapids off the field this past weekend by setting a blistering pace the game's opening 15 minutes. Coach Brian Schmetzer and company hope to replicate that in Chicago this weekend, but face a stiffer challenge successfully doing so on the road.

The scientific verdict is in: the Sounders really did try to blow the Colorado Rapids off the field to start last Saturday’s game.

It sure looked that way as they scored twice in the first eight minutes, then enjoyed a plethora of additional chances by the 15th minute of the match. And when the team’s performance staff graded the electronic tracking of player strength and endurance after what stayed a 2-0 victory, they liked the data being churned out.

“All of the physical stats from the first two games, we actually increased on Saturday from our opening performance against Cincy,’’ Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Tuesday. “What you (media) guys saw out on the field, that was verified by the GPS units that all of the players are wearing.’’

In addition to starting 2-0 for the first time since 2012, the Sounders on Tuesday learned that forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan have been called in for training with the U. S. Men’s National Team while Jordy Delem will join Martinique during next week’s FIFA international break. Ahead of that, Schmetzer’s team faces a stiffer test Saturday in Chicago, where he hopes to replicate the stunning pace to start the game that had Colorado on its heels.

While the Sounders looked strong throughout — attempting a whopping 594 passes and succeeding on 87 percent of them for a 63 percent possession rate — dictating that pace that on another team’s field is a different story. Home sides tend to come out aggressively to please their fans, a reality of life on the road the Sounders have yet to deal with.

Against the Rapids, the Sounders pressed forward in unrelenting early waves and could easily have had a four-goal lead by the 15-minute mark. By halftime, they’d controlled the ball 71 percent of the time, while attempting 326 of their passes and completing 90 percent of them.

Schmetzer feels that can be replicated on the road and put the Fire on its heels to start.

“We will try and find a way, watching them on film, to get a tactic together so we can start on the front foot,’’ he said. “Look, if teams have to defend against us, home or away, that’s always better.’’

Roldan said he’d like to see the Sounders press the throttle down from the opening kickoff as well. But he acknowledged the difficulty of doing that on the road compared to at home.

“We would like to in every game, not just with the goals but also with the tempo of play and the pressing and ability to get back defensively,’’ Roldan said. “I think the commitment level was there from the get-go and obviously goals came with that. But on the road it’s a little bit tougher, because you stretch yourself (thin) and the home team is usually on the front foot.

“So, we would like to, but I’d also like a little bit of balance because in the end (against Colorado) you saw what happened. We were a little bit too impatient towards the end of the game. I feel like you can only press for 10 to 20 minutes like that at the beginning of a game.’’

Finding the right tactical approach to pull off such an aggressive start could prove challenging given the Fire tend to deploy just a lone striker. Colorado played with two forwards up high, leaving it vulnerable on the flanks for Sounders fullbacks Brad Smith and Kelvin Leerdam to move up and join the attack.

That tactic paid off on both Sounders goals. But Chicago using just one striker means the outside backs will have to be conscious of the Fire’s additional midfielder and avoid getting burned defensively if they push too far up the field.

Schmetzer plans to put his players through some grinding fitness work Wednesday in preparation of setting the pace on Saturday. The coaching staff, he added, made sure during Tuesday morning’s film study session to point out areas – especially as the game wore on after the opening surge – that need improvement.

“It wasn’t all just ‘OK, here’s the great stuff’,’’ he said.

The Fire should be an upgrade opposition-wise from the Sounders’ first two opponents, though Schmetzer feels the Rapids proved “a good team’’ and worthy foe by staying in Saturday’s game and an opening draw versus Portland.

Schmetzer also noted that the expansion FC Cincinnati team routed by the Sounders in their opener managed to tie defending champion Atlanta United FC last weekend. In other words, his own team – with a league best goal differential of plus-five — might actually be playing tougher opponents than they’ve gotten credit for.

“It’s a little early for us to be anointed at the top of the pack,’’ Schmetzer said. “And it’s a little early for those two teams to be anointed at the bottom of the attack.’’

He should have a clearer picture by this Saturday’s 15-minute mark.