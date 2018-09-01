Clint Dempsey hadn’t played a game for the Sounders since July, but the announcement of his retirement still rocked the soccer and Seattle sports world.
Tributes poured in, but a formal celebration had to wait until the Sounders’ next match: Saturday vs. Sporting KC. And what better way to kick off the celebration than a full-page ad in Deuce’s honor in that day’s paper?
- The top five moments of Clint Dempsey’s Sounders career
- Watch all 57 of Clint Dempsey’s Sounders goals
- Matt Calkins: A Sounders great or American soccer legend? For Clint Dempsey, why not both?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.