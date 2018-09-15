After catching some early breaks to go up by a pair, the Sounders held on to record their league-record ninth straight win. In doing so, the team extended its unbeaten streak to 12 and took home its first Cascadia Cup since 2015.

VANCOUVER, B.C. – They celebrated once again on foreign soil, where hoisting hardware in front of Canadian fans has become a thing for the Sounders in recent years.

But this second Cascadia Cup triumph for the Rave Green at B.C. Place Stadium since 2015 will more importantly be remembered as the latest step in a run toward a more prestigious trophy looming down the road. If the streaking Sounders are to try to win back the MLS Cup title they captured on Canuck turf at Toronto two seasons ago, this 2-1 victory Saturday night over the Vancouver Whitecaps was a needed climb in the standings.

Their league-record ninth consecutive win, extending their unbeaten streak to 12, boosted the Sounders one spot higher to fifth place in the Western Conference. They are tied with Portland at 44 points apiece, but get the nod by virtue of having played one fewer game.

The Sounders capturing their third Cascadia Cup in Major League Soccer play — posting the best season record in rival matchups against the Whitecaps and Portland — are also now one point behind fourth-place Real Salt Lake with two games in hand. It’s critical for the Sounders, who have seven games remaining, to at least place among the conference’s top four squads if they are to avoid playing a dreaded first-round knockout game on the road.

A pair of first-half goals by Raul Ruidiaz helped the Sounders to a 2-0 lead that briefly silenced a Whitecaps MLS club record crowd of 27,863. But the home side was competitive all night and made a game of it just before halftime when Kei Kamara got it on the board.

The Sounders, in some ways, were fortunate to even have a lead at that point. Nicolas Mezquida had flubbed an incredible 11thminute chance after Chad Marshall went down in a heap and left the Whitecaps striker all alone on Stefan Frei from point-blank range.

But Mezquida somehow missed the net.

Harry Shipp soon after was fortunate not to be penalized after hauling down Cristian Techera at the edge of the box. Moments later, Cristian Roldan hit a streaking Kelvin Leerdam with a pass, then watched the right back center a perfect pass to Ruidiaz at the goalmouth for a 21stminute tap-in that opened the scoring.

The match likely took a decisive turn in the 41stminute when referee Robert Sibiga opted to give Sounders midfielder Osvaldo Alonso a yellow card instead of a red. Alonso got his cleats up on the ankle of Whitecaps teenage phenom Alphonso Davies during a challenge moments earlier.

Play continued as Davies rolled on the ground in pain, having tweaked his knee on the same play. When play finally halted, the video assistant referee signaled to Sibiga to take another look at Alonso’s challenge, a scene eerily similar to one that saw center back Marshall ejected in the team’s previous match.

The Sounders eventually got that call rescinded days later, but were obviously tense on the sideline before Sibiga determined Alonso deserved only a caution. Still, Sibiga signaled a free kick from just outside the box and Techera rifled a blast that Frei alertly got his body in front of for the stop.

Barely a minute later, Whitecaps left back Brett Levis made an errant pass to no one and the ball went straight to Ruidiaz, who went in all alone on goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. Ruidiaz feinted a move right and deked Marinovic to the left, depositing the ball into a wide-open net for a 2-0 lead.

On most nights, a momentum-swinging goal like that right before halftime would have been it. But the Whitecaps had been coming on a bit before the Sounders goal and Sibiga helped them rebuild that momentum by signaling for a whopping five minutes of stoppage time.

And the home side took full advantage, thrusting forward against a tired-looking Sounders side that seemed content to try to run out the clock. The ploy backfired as – after several cracks at Frei from close range – the Whitecaps got on the board in the fourth minute of stoppage time when leading scorer Kamara headed home a corner kick by Mezquida.

Vancouver nearly tied it right away, as play ticked into a fifth minute of stoppage time, but failed to put the ball past Frei from deep inside the box. The Sounders headed to halftime with the 2-1 lead, but then Kamara nearly equalized in the 55thminute, rattling a shot off the far post that had Frei cleanly beaten.