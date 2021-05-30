The Sounders remain the top team in MLS. But after a scoreless draw with expansion side Austin FC at Lumen Field on Sunday night, another fang from their bite was removed.

The Rave Green didn’t flex as it normally does on its home turf. The Sounders’ best chances to score flew high over or skimmed outside of goal and the one that slipped in was disallowed after review. The positive — and it’s a big one — is Seattle still is not conceding a goal within the run of play.

“Frustrating is the word that we would use,” Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan said. “Sometimes we rush ourselves then we don’t find the right final pass that can really change the game. That sloppiness is also in the head. You have to be mentally strong throughout the game and make the right decisions in the final third. I thought in the last two games we didn’t do that.”

Sunday’s match closes the first quarter of the Sounders’ 34-match season. Seattle’s next game is after a FIFA international break when the team travels for a road match against the Los Angeles Galaxy on June 19.

Seattle (5-0-3) stretches its franchise-best unbeaten streak to eight matches.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer switched his lineup up top. Forward Fredy Montero received his first start in Rave Green since 2012. The club’s leading goal-scorer played alongside Raul Ruidiaz.

Advertising

Montero used a nice cross to get Ruidiaz in scoring position in the 62nd minute but the Peruvian was a step off in making the scoring connection. Montero later slid in for what appeared to be a Sounders goal in the 75th minute. Video review waved off the score.

Austin (2-4-1) had its best looks in the second half. Midfielder Cecilio Domínguez breached Seattle’s defensive line for a dead center, left-footed look inches outside the keeper box. Sounders defender Nouhou provided the goal-saving block in the 53rd minute and led the Sounders out for the counterattack. But the offensive advance didn’t lead to a score.

In the 71st minute, Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland teamed with center back Xavier Arreaga to stop an attempt by midfielder Jared Stroud. Cleveland was able to cradle the right-footed shot in his chest for the save.

Cleveland finished with three saves overall.

Seattle dominated possession for most of the opening half and created six shots. But often the final pass was misplaced and what looked like possible simple scores in the box for Ruidiaz or even slightly outside for Cristian Roldan fizzled into missed opportunities.

Roldan had a powerful strike beam over the goal in the 22nd minute. He had a similar look in the 47th minute that found a similar fate.

The Sounders are a point ahead of the New England Revolution for the Supporters’ Shield lead. Yet, the Sounders opened the season with decisive wins and finished with draws against Atlanta United last week and Austin on Sunday.

Unlike past matches, both sides heard plenty of feedback from the audience as the Sounders opened more vaccinated sections around Lumen Field. The partisan crowd of 12,895 let Domínguez and officiating hear their displeasure, Domínguez often laying on the field for long stretches in pain but did not leave the match.

The Sounders were hopeful to return midfielder Nico Lodeiro (knee) and keeper Stefan Frei (knee) after the international break. Both captains suffered setbacks in their recovery from injuries and will be out an indefinite amount of time.