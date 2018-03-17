Forward Will Bruin and midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro are both still out for the Sounders, leaving the team shorthanded on attack as they seek goals in their second game of the MLS regular season Sunday at FC Dallas.

Their dreams of Champions League success dashed, the Sounders on Sunday begin trying to get the franchise back on track once more.

They actually began the process last Thursday, staying an extra night in Guadalajara a day after being eliminated by Mexican side Chivas from the quarterfinals of a tournament they’d hoped to advance at least one more round in if not two. Sounders assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda, who played three seasons for Chivas, arranged for a team dinner in Guadalajara described by coach Brian Schmetzer as a “bonding exercise’’ to help players forget the past and focus on what’s ahead.

“We showed the (game) film and said ‘Look, we’re learning from that loss and now we’re moving on’,’’ Schmetzer said Saturday.

It may not be that simple, at least for the next couple of games. Namely, because of difficulties scoring that have plagued Schmetzer’s team since December’s loss to Toronto FC in the MLS Cup final.

Injuries since that match have continued piling up, resulting in the Sounders dropping the Major League Soccer season opener to Los Angeles FC at home. They’d already struggled to get by Santa Tecla FC of El Salvador in the opening Champions League round, managed a home victory over Chivas on a late goal and then got throttled 3-0 by them in Wednesday’s decisive match.

Now, they play FC Dallas on the road Sunday with a squad missing forward Will Bruin due to concussion protocol and midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, who remained back in Seattle with a sprained right midfoot. Victor Rodriguez also did not make the trip, meaning rookie Handwalla Bwana will likely see plenty of midfield action with either Clint Dempsey or Lamar Neagle getting the start at striker.

One positive for the Sounders is their back line is the strongest it’s been all year.

Chad Marshall is over the eye injury that caused it to swell shut in the first half of the Chivas loss. Korean center back Kim Kee-hee, who took over for Marshall against Chivas, finally resolved visa issues last week and could spell Roman Torres by starting.

Nouhou is fully rested and ready to replace Waylon Francis as the starting left back. And right back Kelvin Leerdam, who played the final 10 minutes against Chivas, is now fully back from his preseason ankle sprain and will get his first start of the year.

“It’s disappointing for us, we wanted to make history for the team, for the club and for the city,’’ Leerdam said of the Champions League exit. “But we will go on. It’s still a long season. We have to recover this weekend.’’

Certainly, the advancement to the Champions League semifinals by Toronto and New York Red Bulls had led to raised expectations the Sounders would also qualify as a third MLS squad in the final four.

Alas, Chivas qualifying as the second Liga MX semifinalist could silence talk – at least for a couple of weeks — of the balance of regional soccer power having shifted definitively toward MLS. Schmetzer feels “the gap is shrinking a bit’’ but recognizes his team got outplayed in last Wednesday’s match.

“Certainly if you’re judging New York Red Bulls’ and Toronto’s results, you would say those are positive results for the league,’’ Schmetzer said. “Our result (against Chivas) in Seattle was certainly indicative that we can play. But the Mexican teams are still very, very good.’’

Schmetzer feels getting back on the field so quickly, even shorthanded, will be good for the team.

And despite all the injuries striking at once, everything beyond Jordan Morris being out for the year will mostly only impact three regular season games. The Dallas match, the 300th regular season contest in the Sounders’ MLS history, is only their second in league play this season and the third won’t come until March 31 at home against Montreal.

After that, the fourth match isn’t until April 15 at Kansas City, giving time for Bruin, Lodeiro and Rodriguez to all return.

Certainly, a shorthanded victory over Dallas would take heat off general manager Garth Lagerwey’s need to sign a high-impact forward to replace Morris. Lagerwey would prefer to wait until summer when his leverage improves, but his team’s on-field performance in the short term could very well determine how long he has.

Indeed, the Sounders have been inconsistent at scoring since Morris went down when Champions League play first began a month ago. In five matches played starting with that night – four in Champions League and one in MLS – the Sounders have been shutout twice and scored more than one goal only once.

They’ve shown some creativity moving the ball around. But finishing those chances has proven difficult.

“It’s been tough sledding, to be honest,’’ Schmetzer said. “But it is what it is. That’s life.’’

Still, a win Sunday would mean the worst the Sounders would start off the season is 1-2 until that fourth game against Kansas City nearly a month away. And that would buy Schmetzer, Lagerwey, owner Adrian Hanauer and every other decision-maker time to figure out exactly how to get that Sounders sled on smoother tracks.