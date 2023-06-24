Stefan Frei likes to count the positives where others might see a frustrating night.

The keeper’s Sounders haven’t won a match in a month after a 0-0 draw against Orlando City SC on Saturday night. But one goal-line clearance by Sounders defender Nouhou and three saves by Frei combined for an eighth shutout at Lumen Field.

“We’re playing well defensively, but we’re still having trouble on the offensive end and scoring goals,” Sounders center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade said, as translated from Spanish. “Not having key players like Raul [Ruidiaz], Cristian [Roldan], Alex [Roldan] and Jordan [Morris], it’s not an excuse for the situation we’re in right now, we have to keep focus on the team and we have to turn this thing around. It’s not easy, but we’re working on improving our game so we can turn this situation around.”

Frei leads MLS with 10 clean sheets overall this season, the Sounders only conceding five goals at home this year.

Nouhou’s defending was needed in the 85th to preserve the shutout. Orlando forward Ramiro Enrique beat defender Jackson Ragen on a turn toward goal in the box and Frei didn’t have the right angle to scoop the ball up, Nouhou providing the backup.

“[The frustration level] is high,” Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas said. “You can’t score goals, you can’t win games and we need to win games. We’re all frustrated, but we know the only route is to keep working.”

Advertising

The sides opened with strong attacking movements to build an entertaining match. Sounders forward Heber had a nice run to get a shot at goal off a feed from midfielder Albert Rusnak, but Orlando keeper Pedro Gallese was able to deflect the shot away from the net in the first minute. In the second minute, Yeimar had a tap to Nico Lodeiro in the box for a chance that should’ve dropped into space between the side netting and Gallese but hit the post instead.

Orlando (7-5-7) quickly countered with back-to-back volley attempts. César Araújo (seventh minute) and Michael Halliday (ninth minute) missed chances to really test Frei. But forward Duncan McGuire didn’t. His header in the 35th minute off a corner kick was stopped at the line with a slight bobble from Frei.

The Rave Green were strong after the break, too. Rusnak had a shot wide of goal in the 49th minute and saved in the box in the 53rd minute while Lodeiro’s right-footed shot in the 50th minute brushed over the crossbar.

The Lions were dangerously close to slipping one past Frei in the 66th and 75th minutes. The keeper made a pair of his signature saves to keep the initial chance out of the net, but Orlando midfielder Mauricio Pereyra should’ve pocketed his rebound shot in the 76th minute. The ball had to be picked out of the stands instead.

“We just need someone to start scoring goals,” said Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer, whose leading goal scorer this season in Morris is currently on international duty with the U.S. men’s national team for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“I’m not so sure I would say [we] were sloppy because we created some good chances,” Schmetzer continued. “We just needed that final action to go in. But, of course, we’re missing some key players. It’s MLS, we get through it. We have to get through it. That’s just the way it is.”

Advertising

There was only one change in the opening lineup. Heber started up top in place Ruidiaz. The Peruvian international played 87 minutes in a loss against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday and likely wouldn’t have played Saturday but was unavailable due to travel to his native country for his father’s funeral.

Sounders players wore black armbands Saturday to show support for Ruidiaz and his family. Raul Alberto Ruidiaz Chuica died Tuesday of undisclosed causes.

Schmetzer couldn’t pinpoint the reasoning, but emotions appeared heated with the team throughout the match. Lodeiro was shown a yellow card in second-half stoppage time for tossing the ball at a player on the Orlando bench when the captain was supposed to be taking a throw-in. After the final whistle, there was a scrum where Lodeiro had to be pulled away.

The designated player has tallied one goal and five assists this season.

“There were a couple of head-scratching moments in that game for me,” Schmetzer said. “When you kind of play well and you kind of have these chances and you can’t finish games off … it wears on people. It wears on Nico, he’s a competitive guy. There are some frustrated guys.”

The Sounders (8-7-5) are back at Lumen on July 1 when they host the Houston Dynamo.

BOX SCORE