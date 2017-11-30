Stefan Frei is back in the net as the Sounders face the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of the Western Conference final at CenturyLink Field with a chance to advance to the MLS Cup championship next week in Toronto

Frei missed last week’s 2-0 win at Houston with a hamstring injury. But he got full workouts in this week and was pronounced ready to go ahead of Thursday’s second-leg match at CenturyLink Field against the Dynamo. Another Sounders regular dressed for the match, but starting on the bench, is forward Jordan Morris, who hasn’t played in more than two months since going down with a severe hamstring injury.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Wednesday that Morris could see playing time depending on how circumstances of the game shake out.

Victor Rodriguez is back in the starting lineup, flanked out on the right wing. And that’s allowed Schmetzer to drop Nicolas Lodeiro back in to a defensive midfield role and use Gustav Svensson at center back. He’d toyed earlier in the week with using Tony Alfaro in place of suspended Roman Torres, but has gone with the veteran Svensson instead.