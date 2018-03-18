The Sounders were rocked 3-0 on the road by FC Dallas and were pretty much done by the 37th minute when Clint Dempsey was sent off for delivering an ill-advised blow to an opponent.

About the last thing the Sounders needed Sunday was one of their only healthy forwards and biggest scoring threat losing his cool fewer than 37 minutes in.

But that’s what happened in this 3-0 defeat to FC Dallas at Frisco, Texas, when Clint Dempsey delivered a right-handed blow that caught Jacori Hayes in the groin area and sent him collapsing to the turf. Upon video review, Dempsey was sent off with a red card that left his team short-handed the rest of the way.

The Sounders were already down a goal at that point, but had been edging back into it with their first sustained possession of the match deep in Dallas territory. Alas, the Dempsey ejection pretty much ended any Sounders hope and the rest of the game tilted rather lopsidedly in favor of the home side.

Max Urruti doubled the Dallas lead to 2-0 in the 63rd minute when he was allowed too much space to freewheel and then rocketed a blast past goalkeeper Stefan Frei to his left. Roland Lamah made it 3-0 with his second of the match just five minutes later and the Sounders from there were left to hang on and try to avoid an even more embarrassing result.

The match was forgettable from the start for a depleted Sounders side, now 0-2 and goalless for the season, that put Dempsey up top in the absence of injured striker Will Bruin. But the team’s attack was invisible for most of the first half, lacking any type of speed threat deep. Dallas kept pressing up the field, showing no concern of getting beaten by a pass in behind them.

As a result, the Sounders spent the early game back on their heels and found themselves down 1-0 when some sloppy defensive play cost them Lamah’s first goal in the 20th minute. After a midfield turnover, Mauro Diaz hit a sprinting Michael Barrios with a perfect pass. Barrios cut inside a beaten Nouhou and delivered a cross to Lamah for one of the easiest tap-in goals he’ll ever score.

The Sounders responded to the goal with some of their best sustained pressure of the match. But Dempsey’s ejection effectively killed any momentum generated. Frei helped keep his team in it at halftime with a pair of terrific stops. He was helped on the second of those saves by Kelvin Leerdam, who stopped a rebound shot that was headed into a wide open net.

But there were few other highlights for the Sounders, who had their best scoring chance late when Gustav Svensson had a long attempt from distance deflected away at the last instant.

Dempsey’s poor judgment in delivering the blow on Hayes will cost his team beyond just this match. Bruin remains in concussion protocol and there is no guarantee he’ll be available to play the team’s next game on March 31 against Montreal. That leaves the Sounders with Lamar Neagle as their only true striker candidate remaining at forward. Magnus Wolff Eikrem pressed up higher in Dempsey’s absence after his ejection and then Neagle came on in the second half. But Neagle is certainly no candidate to play 90 minutes at the striker spot, so the Sounders need to hope Bruin heals in a hurry.

The Sounders hope midfielders Nicolas Lodeiro and Victor Rodriguez can return by the Montreal contest and help them find a way to start scoring goals. Counting their two Champions League matches against Chivas, the Sounders have scored just once in their last four matches while being outscored 7-1 in the process.

Highlights:

Roland Lamah is rewarded for his run and gives @FCDallas the lead! #DALvSEA https://t.co/SQk7X1ELdJ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 18, 2018

After Video Review, a red card is issued to Clint Dempsey for violent conduct. #DALvSEA https://t.co/NhoV5LhGw5 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 18, 2018