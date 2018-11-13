The top-voted MLS save from 2018 was the Sounders Stefan Frei’s full-stretch, left-glove stop against the Colorado Rapids on July 4. Frei enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, finishing second to Zack Steffen in Goalkeeper of the Year voting.

An unmarked Shkëlzen Gashi had a clear view of the frame from the right side of the box and shot toward the near right post in the 82nd minute. Frei reacted quickly, diving to his left and knocking the ball out for a corner kick to maintain a 2-1 advantage, and Sounders FC ended up winning by that score.

The match started a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Frei enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, finishing second to Zack Steffen in Goalkeeper of the Year voting and posting career bests in goals against average (1.03) and saves with 114, a franchise record.

In other Sounders news, five players have been called into national team duty for the upcoming international break: Raúl Ruidíaz (Peru), Gustav Svensson (Sweden), Nicolás Lodeiro (Uruguay), Kim Kee-hee (South Korea) and Jordy Delem (Martinique).

Volleyball

Hailey Gaines of Seattle Pacific was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year, and SPU’s Gabby Oddo was voted first team all-conference for the second straight year.

Gaines, a senior who transferred to SPU this fall, had 271 kills and a team-high hitting percentage of .210. Junior outside hitter Oddo led SPU with362 kills.

Hockey

Spokane scored with a minute left in overtime to defeat the Seattle Thunderbirds 3-2 in a Western Hockey League game at the ShoWare Center. Seattle led 2-0 after two periods.