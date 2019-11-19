Sounders FC goalkeeper Bryan Meredith was selected by Inter Miami FC with the ninth overall pick in the MLS expansion draft on Tuesday.

Meredith, who saw his option exercised by Sounders FC for 2019, is now under contract with expansion side Miami, who enters MLS next season alongside Nashville SC.

A full list of Sounders FC’s 2020 roster decisions is being announced Wednesday.

Meredith, 30, made 19 appearances for Sounders FC across all competitions since being drafted in the second round (29th overall) in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft out of Monmouth. He spent the 2011 and 2012 seasons in Seattle, making 12 MLS appearances, then returned in 2017 after a three-year stint with San Jose as well as some time with Swedish club IK Brage and the New York Cosmos. Meredith made one MLS appearance in 2018, a 2-1 win at the Colorado Rapids, as well as seeing some action in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and CONCACAF Champions League while serving as Stefan Frei’s backup.

This marks the second time Sounders FC has lost a goalkeeper in the last three seasons to the MLS expansion draft, after Tyler Miller was selected by Los Angeles FC with its top pick in 2017.

Miami added defender Ben Sweat, a Florida native, from NYCFC with its first selection.

With its first pick, Nashville selected Minnesota striker Abu Danladi, who played in 24 games this past season with four starts and a pair of goals.

The Sounders also announced their team award recipients, as voted on by Sounders FC’s technical staff and players at the conclusion of the MLS regular season.

Forward Jordan Morris was voted Most Valuable Player for the first time, while goalkeeper Stefan Frei earned the club’s Defender of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year each for the second time.

Forward Raúl Ruidíaz took home the club’s Golden Boot title for the second consecutive season after leading the club with 11 goals in the regular season.

Note

• Washington senior forward/midfielder Joey Parish has been named the final Pac-12 men’s soccer player of the week after scoring a pair of goals in 29 seconds in Washington’s win at Oregon State last week.

It’s the second time Parish has earned the weekly honor after being selecting for the first player of the week to start the 2017 season. . It’s Washington’s third selection this year.