Seattle Sounders FC’s winless streak hit three games Saturday.

In the 23rd minute Federico Navarro launched the ball toward Rafael Czichos, who headed it into the top corner. Chicago Fire FC went on to a 1-0 victory at Soldier Field.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland did what he could. In the 18th minute, he made a booming stop at close range on Kacper Przybylko, then kept a watchful eye on the ball as it bobbled around the box.

Chicago’s Gaston Gimenez connected with Brian Gutierrez, who nearly doubled the lead on a breakaway. The Sounders needed a quick, correct decision and got it as Cleveland made a kick save.

Jordan Morris forced Chicago’s Gabriel Slonina to make fingertip save in the 8th minute. After Chicago scored, Cristian Roldan remained on his feet while being spun around and would have had an open shot if he’d gotten there first, but Slonina beat him to it.

The Sounders have gone three straight games without a goal and dropped four of five. They fell 3-0 against the Portland Timbers July 9 and 1-0 against Nashville SC on Wednesday.

The Sounders cleaned up the giveaways and slow recoveries that caused problems early in the game. At the end of the first half, they had just one shot on target to Chicago’s four.

Jairo Torres tested Cleveland during the second half, but was denied in close. Soon after that, Morris tried to settle a ball but ran into the legs of Slonina and went flying.

Morris got the Sounders’ last chance to tie it. He was well covered but got a shot off in the 88th minute.

Seattle’s Will Bruin made his 300th career MLS regular-season appearance, the 14th active player to hit the milestone. Stefan Frei (health and safety potocols), João Paulo (ACL tear), Raúl Ruidíaz (hamstring strain) and Obed Vargas (lower back stress fracture) missed the match.