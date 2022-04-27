On a plush, rain-soaked grass field at Estadio Olimpico de Universitario, Nico Lodeiro executed what he does best. The Sounders captain nailed a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to equalize Pumas UNAM for a 2-2 draw in the opening leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final in Mexico City on Wednesday.

The final moves to Lumen Field on May 4 where more than 50,000 people are expected to attend to witness history. Neither Pumas nor Seattle has won a CCL title. But Pumas would be in a line of 13 consecutive CCL wins for Liga MX clubs. No MLS team has won this iteration of the regional tournament and the Sounders have yet to win an international trophy.

“It might take me until we’re halfway back home to really understand what happened in the game,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. “It certainly was an interesting game.”

Pumas forward Juan Dinenno put on a show early before an electric 45,000 people. The Argentine forward challenged Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade to a cross, winning the ball to flick a header past keeper Stefan Frei.

The goal in the 48th minute gave Pumas a 2-0 lead.

“The goal in the second half was something we knew that was their strength,” Schmetzer said. “So that was a little disappointing for us to go down 2-0. But what I always appreciate about our team is that they never quit. We never stop trying.”

Dinenno was questionable to play due to a muscular injury. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said before the match his side was preparing for all scenarios, including for Dinenno to play. Wednesday’s brace gives the striker nine goals to lead the tournament.

Yeimar and center back Xavier Arreaga squeezed Dinenno on a play in the box that looked to be incidental contact in the 35th minute. Referee Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros showed Yeimar a yellow card, however, awarding Pumas a penalty kick.

Frei was in position to make the save. But review of the play showed Frei was off his line before the attempt. With a second chance, Dinenno converted the right-footed shot for a 1-0 lead in the 38th minute.

Seattle created multiple chances for their own goal in the first half. The most daring was a free kick in the 43rd minute. Lodeiro was close enough to fire an attempt at Alfredo Talavera that the Pumas keeper deflected.

In first-half stoppage time, Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak played a cross to Raul Ruidiaz, which the striker headed down to a waiting Joao Paulo in the box. But the Brazilian’s close-range attempt sailed over the crossbar, sending the Sounders into halftime down 1-0.

Pumas subbed off defender Alan Mozo in first-half stoppage time due to an apparent leg injury after colliding with Arreaga. The club was already without defender Arturo Ortiz due to a one-game suspension.

Yet, the team showed quality depth along the backline to contain the Sounders within the run of play. Seattle’s first score was also off a Lodeiro penalty kick, that one in the 77th minute. Ruidiaz worked his defender into a handball in the box to concede the penalty.

Seattle leads the tournament in team goals with 15.

Yeimar started for the first time in seven matches due to an ankle sprain. His availability in the opening lineup was the first time Schmetzer had all of his first-choice starters.

Pumas won an early free kick just outside the box to start testing Seattle’s defense, but the first scoring threat was in the 21st minute. Frei easily caught Efrain Velarde’s header from inside the box. In the 26th minute, Frei was able to stretch his right arm out enough to tap Rogerio’s shot off course.

Away goals don’t count as a tiebreaker for the CCL final as they did in the previous three rounds. If after regulation of the second leg at Lumen the sides are equal in aggregate scoring, there will be two 15-minute periods. If still level, the winner will be decided via penalty shootout.